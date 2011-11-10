Compact sport.

Small cars may not always be the fastest or the most expensive, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t fun. The Senner Tuning Opel Astra J is a superb example of how a compact car can be a thrill to drive. The German company has developed an Opel Astra J tuning program that boosts power, gives the car a new look, and adds some sporty handling.

Although the small hatchback has a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, the Opel Astra J tuning program still ensures the little four-pot spits out power. Senner Tuning installed a new BMC air filter and retuned the ECU. The rear muffler was replaced with a stainless steel unit and two custom-built tailpipes were fabricated. The accelerator pedal programming was also revamped to match the updated power output of 165 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque.

Backing up those looks is a new Senner Tuning body kit for the Opel Astra J. The kit comprises of a new matte black Steinmetz grille, front spoiler lip, side skirts, rear roof spoiler, and Rieger carbon look rear skirt insert. The entire suspension was then lowered with the addition of height- and damping-adjustable Inox-line running gear. A set of four Alutec ecstasy wheels measuring 8 x 19 with 235/35 R 19 Vredestein Sessanta Ultrac tires were also installed for better handling. Behind each of the wheels sit new red-painted calipers to match the exterior paint.

Customers can order the entire Opel Astra J tuning program from Senner Tuning for € 11,900 (+/- 16,100 USD). In addition to the exterior, suspension, and engine upgrades, the German company will also install an alarm system.

Senner Tuning Opel Astra J Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 1.4 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-four

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 165

Maximum Torque: 184 lb-ft. (250 Nm)

-Retuned ECU

-BMC air filter

-Stainless steel rear muffler with dual tips

Transmission:

Type: Five/Six-speed manual or six-speed automatic

Drive: Front-wheel

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Alutec ecstasy

Wheel Size: 8 x 19

Tires: Vredestein Sessanta Ultrac

Tire Size: 235/35 R 19

Suspension: Inox-line running gear; height and damping adjustable

Brakes: Red brake calipers

Exterior:

-Matte black front grille

-Front spoiler lip

-Side skirts

-Rear roof spoiler

-Rieger carbon-look rear skirt insert

Senner Tuning Opel Astra J Gallery

[Source: Senner Tuning]

