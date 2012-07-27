The German super car steps up its game.

Back in 2006, Audi shocked the automotive world by throwing their hats into the super car ring with their new R8. The new super car was developed by Quattro GmbH, the performance subsidiary of Audi, and partially based on the Lamborghini Gallardo. Much of the R8 celebrated the triumphs and victories of the R8 race car at the 24 hours of Le Mans and brought a wealth of technology, performance and innovation to the street.

Now, Audi has refreshed the poster child for performance and technology and built upon its formula for success. Almost every aspect of the mid-engined R8 has been updated with the modern technology and mechanics to keep it at the top of the super car game. Both V-8 and V-10 Coupe and Spyder variants have been upgraded and now sit beneath the top-of-the-line R8 V-10 Plus model in the lineup.

All of the model variants feature the same overall design as the first Audi R8 but wear distinct visual updates. The front sports two new LED headlights with a refreshed daytime running light design that run above and below the high and low beams. The bumper has been redesigned and now accommodates two large air intakes with three horizontal cross-bars and an optional CFRP front splitter (standard on the V-10 plus). The rear features new LED taillights with indicator lights with dynamic display at the bottom of the lamps, showing the direction the driver is turning. A rear diffuser helps keep the rear planted and two large oval exhaust tailpipes are integrated into the rear bumper. Two solid, four metallic, and five pearl/crystal colors are available, while the V-10 Plus is available with an exclusive matte color effect.

The high-tech Audi Space Frame (ASF) is used for the basis of the new Audi R8 models and weighs in at just 463 lbs. for the Coupe and 476 lbs. on the Spyder, helping to keep the unladen weight of the coupe down to 3,439 lbs. on the V-8 Coupe and 3,660 lbs. for the Spyder. The top R8 V-10 Plus comes in at 3,461 lbs. thanks to the generous use of CFRP, glass fiber reinforced plastic bucket seats, less insulation, and light alloy components. Even the aerodynamics are optimized for performance with the use of splitters, spoilers, and an underbody with five NACA nozzles to create a low 0.35 or 0.36 drag coefficient depending on the variant.

The hand-built 4.2-liter V-8 and 5.2-liter V-10 engines are available in the newly refreshed R8 models with the same output. Each engine can be mated to a six-speed manual or the new seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission that utilizes a three-shaft layout and is less than 60 mm in size. The 4.2-liter creates 430 horsepower at 7,900 RPM and 317 lb-ft. of torque from 4,500 to 6,000 RPM, and can accelerate to 62 mph in 4.3 seconds with the S Tronic and 4.6 seconds with the manual with a top speed of up to 187 mph. The 5.2-liter V-10 generates 525 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 391 lb-ft. at 6,500 RPM and can scoot to 62 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds with the S Tronic or 3.8 seconds with the manual, and has a top speed of up to 194 mph.

The top R8 V10 Plus model produces even more power from its 5.2-liter V-10 than any of the other variants. The 5.2-liter has an output of 550 horsepower at 8,000 RPM and 398 lb-ft. at 6,500 RPM. The S Tronic transmission helps the super car reach 62 mph in 3.5 seconds while the manual does the same sprint in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is set at 198 mph with the manual and 197 mph for the dual-clutch while still returning a respectable 16 mpg.

Motorsports is the name of the game when it comes to the chassis of the new Audi R8. The lightweight space frame is combined with forged aluminum double wishbones and Audi magnetic ride active damping (std. on V-10; optional on V-8 models) for precise handling. New “Wave” steel brake discs with a curved design help to save over four pounds of weight overall and don’t affect the braking performance. Each disc is clenched by eight-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. Optional carbon fiber ceramic discs can be fitted along with 19-inch wheels and come standard on the V-10 Plus model, that provide fade-free braking. Depending on the model, 18- or 19-inch wheels come standard in widths up to 11 inches with performance tires, or customers can choose a wide range of optional wheel designs.

The interior of the new Audi R8 models are focused on the driver but provide an exceptional amount of luxury. The flat-bottomed leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel faces the driver as they are held in place by the electronic sports seats that come standard on the V-10 models and are optional on the V-8s. The seats can be outfitted with a range of colored leather and alcantara, and upgraded to special GFRP bucket seats for motorsports enthusiasts. Chrome accents are used throughout the cockpit in combination with leather contrasted by special stitching. All of the V-10 variants come equipped with navigation and Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard. Audi offers a wide range of interior customization options for all variants to allow customers to create a truly unique super car.

All of the refreshed Audi R8 models will be available in Europe at the end of 2012. The V-8 coupe will start at EUR 113,500 and EUR 124,800 for the Spyder. The standard V-10 models will be available for EUR 154,600 and EUR 165,900 for the Coupe and Spyder, while the V-10 Plus will be priced at EUR 173,200. Pricing for the US and other markets has not been released.

Audi R8 Video

httpv://youtu.be/tLH-FPRfz64

Audi R8 Specifications

Audi R8 V-8:

Displacement: 4.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Naturally aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 430 (316 kW) at 7,900 RPM

Maximum Torque: 317.15 lb-ft. (430 Nm) from 4,500 to 6,000 RPM

Audi R8 V-10:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 525 (386 kW) at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 390.91 lb-ft. (530 Nm) at 6,500 RPM

Audi R8 V-10 Plus:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 550 horsepower at 8,000 RPM

Maximum Torque: 398.28 lb-ft. (540 Nm) at 6,500 RPM

Transmission:

Type: Six-speed manual (std. on V-8; opt. on V-10) or Seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch (std. on V-10; opt. on V-8).

Drive: Quattro all-wheel

Performance:

Audi R8 V-8:

Acceleration 0-62 mph Coupe: 4.3 seconds (S Tronic) 4.6 seconds (manual)

Acceleration 0-62 mph Spyder: 4.5 seconds (S Tronic) 4.8 seconds (manual)

Top Speed Coupe: 186.41 mph/300 kph (S Tronic) 187.65 mph/302 kph (manual)

Top Speed Spyder: 186.41 mph/300 kph

Audi R8 V-10:

Acceleration 0-62 mph Coupe: 3.6 seconds (S Tronic) 3.9 seconds (manual)

Acceleration 0-62 mph Spyder: 3.8 seconds (S Tronic) 4.1 seconds (manual)

Top Speed Coupe: 195.11 mph/314 kph (S Tronic) 196.35 mph/316 kph (manual)

Top Speed Spyder: 193.25 mph/311 kph (S Tronic) 194.49 mph/313 kph (manual)

Audi R8 V-10 Plus:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds (S Tronic) 3.8 seconds (manual)

Top Speed: 196.97 mph/317 kph (S Tronic) 198.22 mph/319 kph (manual)

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, Brakes:

Wheels (V-8): 8.5J x 18 (front) 10.5J x 18 (rear)

Wheels (V-10): 8.5J x 19 (front) 11J x 19 (rear)

Tires: 235/40 and 285/35 (V-8); 235/35 and 295/30 (V-10)

Brakes: “Wave” steel discs with eight-piston front and four-piston rear calipers

Optional: Carbon fiber ceramic

Suspension: forged aluminum double-wishbone and Audi magnetic ride

Audi R8 Gallery

[Source: Audi]