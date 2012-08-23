Oh thank Heaven for the wheelsandmore CLS63 AMG “Seven-11”

Stage III performance engaged.

German tuner, wheelsandmore, has unveiled their final and most powerful upgrade program for the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG. For the third stage of modifications, the team came up with a creative name derived from the total power output that has us all saying “Thank Heaven!”

Called the “Seven-11”, stage III of the wheelsandmore CLS63 AMG is an incredibly potent tuning package designed to extract every bit of power from the new 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, and can be fitted to both motors with or without the optional factory power package. The package includes a new software optimization program, upgraded intake system, and a full exhaust system. The new valve-controlled exhaust system allows the 5.5-liter to make all sorts of mean and nasty sounds thanks to sport catalytic converters and remote-controlled valve flaps. Each of the exhaust tips are finished in matte black and proudly wear the wheelsandmore logo.

All those upgrades are worth “Seven-11” – 700 horsepower and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft.) of torque, making it one of the most powerful upgrade packages on the market currently.

In order to get all of that power consistently to the pavement, a new set of wider, three-piece, matte black 6Sporz² ultralight wheels in a 10 x 20 front and 12 x 20 rear setup were installed. Grippy Continental Sport Contact 5P tires in 255/30/20 and in 305/25/20 sizes were fitted to ensure maximum traction and superb handling. In terms of suspension upgrades, the wheelsandmore team gave the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG a 30 mm lower stance for an optimum center of gravity.

Other than what lies beneath the hood, the wheelsandmore CLS63 AMG differentiates itself from other tuned AMG models thanks to a new CoverEFX exterior wrap. For the four-door performance coupe, the team chose to install an “Armageddon matte grey” and light matte black” color combo with the characteristic wheelsandmore black racing stripe running the length of the car. Plus, there’s also a pair of 700 horsepower/1,100 Nm badges proudly worn on each front fender.

The new wheelsandmore CLS63 AMG “Seven-11” is a V-8 brute that has more power than two wheels can handle. Pricing for the Stage III upgrade and full-body wrap has not been released.

wheelsandmore CLS63 AMG Seven-11 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 700

Maximum Torque: 811 lb-ft. (1,100 Nm)

-New air intake system

-Full exhaust with catalytic converters and valve controls

-Retuned ECU

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Ultralight forged three-piece 6Sporz² in matte black finish

Front Wheels: 10 x 20

Rear Wheels: 12 x 20

Tires: Continental Sport Contact 5P

Front Tires: 255/30/20

Rear Tires: 305/25/20

Suspension: 30 mm lower

Exterior:

-Armageddon matte grey/light matte black wrap with black wheelsandmore racing stripe

