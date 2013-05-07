Porsche Takes the Covers off the 991 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S

Time to get boosted!

Since 1974, the 911 Turbo has been the performance standard for Porsche. The first 911 Turbo prototype was unveiled in 1973 and started a new era of high-performance for the German automaker. In the 40 years since then, the 911 Turbo has been the star of the 911 model lineup, providing drivers with that extra boost of power and often-untamed dynamics that make them oh-so-special. Now, the turbocharger has found its way into the 991-generation chassis with the new 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models.

Easily one of the most exciting aspects of the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models is the flat-six engine fed by two turbochargers. The new-generation models both utilize a 3.8-liter flat-six with direct injection and two turbochargers with variable turbine geometry, making Porsche the only automaker to use two of these advanced turbochargers in a gasoline engine. A standard PDK seven-speed dual-clutch replaces the manual and utilizes a number of features such as auto start/stop, thermal management efficiency, and engine shutoff during coasting or coasting to a stop to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 16-percent.

Now that we have all of those “green” technologies and figures aside, we can talk about the fun stuff – the POWER! In the 911 Turbo, the 3.8-liter engine produces a thrilling 520 horsepower between 6,000 and 6,500 RPM and 487 lb-ft. of torque from 1,950 RPM to 5,000 RPM (up to 524 lb-ft. with overboost). The 911 Turbo S on the other hand, makes a whopping 560 horsepower from 6,500 to 6,750 RPM and 516 lb-ft. of torque for an unlimited period or up to 553 lb-ft. with overboost from the Sport Chrono package.

All of that power is sent through an advanced all-wheel drive system that enables more torque to be sent to the front wheels. The PTM all-wheel drive system with electronically-controlled and activated multi-plate clutching features a new water-cooling function to allow for more torque to be sent to the front wheels to establish more grip. The lightening-fast all-wheel drive system enables the 911 Turbo to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package and reach 196 mph, while the more powerful Turbo S does the same sprint in 2.9 seconds and can hit a top speed of 198 mph. Both models are also able to break the 7:30 barrier around the North Loop at the Nürburgring thanks to the new technology.

Porsche’s new rear-axle steering is also used in both models and uses two electro-mechanical actuators instead of the traditional control arms at the rear axle to turn the rear wheels. Up to 31 mph, the rear wheels can be turned by 2.8-degrees to virtually lengthen the wheelbase by 9.8 inches, while at speeds above 50 mph, the rear wheels are parallel with the front and virtually lengthen the wheelbase by 19.6 inches for even better dynamics.

The Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S visually separate themselves from the standard 911 Carrera and Carrera 4S models. The widebody that we’ve all come to love is now even wider than the all-wheel drive Carrera models by 28 mm and are so wide that the level surface between the C-pillar and eng of the fender is nearly as big as a human hand. New two-tone 20-inch wheels are worn by both models with the Turbo S featuring a center-locking hub to cut weight even further, while new LED headlights with four-point daytime running lights and camera-based main-beam control stares ahead.

But the differences don’t end there. The new 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S feature Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) – a newly designed system that automatically alters the super car’s bodywork to improve performance or efficiency. The front features a three-stage spoiler that is pneumatically deployed outwards, while the rear uses a three-way adjustable wing. The new PAA alone helped to reduce the lap times around the Nürburgring by two seconds.

Inside, the Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S feature the new, 991-generation redesigned interior. The 911 Turbo S comes standard with a Black/Carrera Red color combo with adaptive sport seats with their backs in double-cap seams and carbon fiber elements. For entertainment, a Bose sound system comes standard while a superb Burmester sound system is available as an option. Convenience and driving technologies such as radar-controlled cruise control, camera-based street sign recognition, speed-limit recognition, and others are available as standard or optional features.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models will be available on U.S. shores at the end of 2013 with the Turbo starting at $148,300 and the Turbo S at $181,100, not including the ever-important $950 destination charge.

Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S Specifications

Engine:

911 Turbo:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 520 from 6,000 and 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 487 lb-ft. of torque from 1,950 RPM to 5,000 RPM (up to 524 lb-ft. with overboost)

911 Turbo S:

Displacement: 3.8 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 560 horsepower from 6,500 to 6,750 RPM

Maximum Torque: 516 lb-ft. of torque for an unlimited period (up to 553 lb-ft. with overboost).

Performance:

911 Turbo:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds (w/Sport Chrono Package Plus)

Top Speed: 196 mph

911 Turbo S:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 198 mph

Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S Gallery

