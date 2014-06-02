Off-road style.

Jeeps are those good ol’ fashioned go-anywhere American SUVs that have made a huge name for themselves in the off-road world. Their ability to handle any kind of seemingly impossible terrain and their straightforward functionality has helped make them popular vehicles. The SUVs are even a favorite of Afzal Kahn himself and play a large role in the A Kahn Design/Chelsea Truck Company portfolio. The newest A Kahn Design Jeep Wrangler takes all the good from the standard model and adds in some comfort, style, and exclusivity so that it can be at home on the boulevard or the muddy hills.

The entire body of the Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2.8 Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 LE is covered in a brilliant volcanic bronze satin that has that organic, rugged look with that unique touch. Up front sits a four-slot Chelsea Truck Company grille with industrial mesh between two smoked headlights. Each of the side wing blades of the SUV show off their carbon fiber construction and the fuel filler door contrasts with its satin black finish. To show off its exclusivity, a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover sits at the rear.

Toughness is a hallmark of the Jeep Wrangler models, and the CJ300 LE still retains it despite the more high-end look and feel. The ruggedness comes in the form of a new set of Jeep 1941 wheels in a 7.5 x 17 fitment and satin black finish with beefy 245/75/17 Goodyear tires that can handle all types of terrain. Behind those wheels sit gold-painted brake calipers along with a new set of mud flaps.

Inside, the newly refined interior is hidden from prying eyes thanks to new privacy glass. The front and rear seats have all been given quilted and perforated leather with matching stitching. Quilted and perforated leather also adorns the center glove box and arm rests to add a touch of comfort and a high-end feel. While a new steering wheel offers up greater grip and feel for the driver, beneath the waistline sits stainless steel door entry sill plates and floor mats.

While the Jeep Wrangler may be known as a straightforward off-roader, the Chelsea Truck Company at A Kahn Design was able to add their personal touch as well as some luxury without losing the SUV’s rugged personality.

The featured volcanic bronze satin Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2.8 Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 LE is available for £34,875.00 from A Kahn Design. Customers can also personalize their own Jeep Wrangler model to suit their tastes as well.

Jeep Wrangler Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 LE Specifications

Exterior:

-Complete Color Change

-Side and Rear Panels Color Coded

-Brake Calipers Finished in Liquid Gold

-4-Slot Chelsea Truck Company Grille

-Front Grille Industrial Mesh

-Headlamps – Smoked

-Side Wing Blades in Carbon Finish

-Kahn Enamel Wing Shields

-Kahn Enamel Tailgate Logo

-Fuel Filler Cap in Satin Black

-Chelsea Truck Company Spare Wheel Cover

-Mud Flaps (Toughened Rubber) – Set of 4

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels: Jeep 1941

Wheel Finish: Satin black

Wheel Size: 7.5 x 17

Tires: Goodyear

Tire Size: 245/75/17

Interior:

-Front & Rear Seats Quilted & Perforated with Matching Stitching

-Heated Front Seat Elements

-Armrests Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Centre Glove box Re-Upholstered in Quilted & Perforated Leather

-Privacy Tinted Glass

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Toughened rubber floor mats

Jeep Wrangler Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 LE Gallery

Source: A Kahn Design

Do you like the new look of the Jeep Wrangler Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 LE?