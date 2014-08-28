A cool blue fitment.

Lamborghinis have always been flashy, showy and spectacular with their styling and design. They are raging bulls that demand attention. This cool blue Aventador has been transformed by the team at SR Auto Group into a sharp head-turner with a full PUR carbon fiber Aero kit and a new set of PUR RS05.V2 limited edition forged wheels.

The angular, razor-like lines and wedge-shaped profile of the Aventador is striking in its own right. The team at SR Auto Group were able to emphasize these lines while optimizing the overall aerodynamics thanks to a PUR Aero kit. The kit utilizes a new V2 carbon fiber front lip that has a more aggressive look thanks to its extended splitters. Two new side skirts extend outwards to calm the airflow as it moves towards the rear. Here, it meets a large carbon fiber wing and a diffuser with large fins that incorporate the centrally-mounted exhaust.

Even though this shiny blue Lamborghini Aventador slices through the air with all of its newly installed carbon fiber, it’s the new set of limited edition PUR RS05.V2 wheels that really steal the show. To celebrate the success of the PUR RS05 wheels, the company created a limited run of only 25 sets of the RS05.V2 with a bespoke, dry carbon fiber fin that has been individually crafted with the direction that the corresponding wheel turns.

These ultra-rare, limited edition gloss black PUR RS05.V2 wheels are number 15 out of the total 25 sets that have been made and fit this shimmering blue Lamborghini Aventador perfectly. The front axle wears the carbon fiber-finned wheels in a 9.0 x 20 setup while the rear staggers in with a massive 12.5 x 21 size. The only change that was made to complete the fitment was a set of PUR adjustment lowering arms to the suspension.

Not only is this Lamborghini Aventador exotic and rare, but with its PUR RS05.V2 wheels, it’s one-of-a-kind.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador

Wheels: PUR RS05.V2

Finish: Gloss black with dry carbon fiber fins

Wheel Number: 15/25

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20

Rear Wheels: 12.5 x 20

Suspension: PUR Adjustment Lowering Arms

Exterior:

-PUR Aero V2 Carbon Fiber Front Lip

-PUR Aero Carbon Fiber Side Skirts

-PUR Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser

-PUR Aero Carbon Fiber Rear Wing

