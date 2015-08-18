A Kahn Design

Get Ready for the Kahn WB12 Vengeance!

Kahn WB12 Vengeance Preview

A quick look at what’s to come.

The Kahn WB12 Vengeance is the latest coach-built model on the horizon for the renowned British automotive design house. Under the guidance of Afzal Kahn, the new WB12 Vengeance will be built on a new Aston Martin DB9 chassis with a team of 40 craftsman creating the automotive work of art.

The WB12 Vengeance will boast a new bespoke design with composite materials, hammer-formed aluminum body work with extended fenders, and a distinct British character. Unique alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a handcrafted interior put it into its own class of automotive prestige.

Up until now, we’ve only been able to enjoy the Kahn WB12 Vengeance in concept pictures. Now, the team has released a quick video giving us a better sneak peek at what to expect from the coach-built British sports car.

Keep up to date on the new Kahn WB12 Vengeance on Twitter and Instagram!

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited about the new Kahn WB12 Vengeance?

