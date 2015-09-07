4x4 Exposure

The Chelsea Truck Company Previews their new Jeep Package

Posted on

Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Preview

Fun is on the horizon for the Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler is an American off-road icon. For decades the Jeep brand has been conquering the dirt, mud, sand, and rough terrain around the globe. The Chelsea Truck Company has created upgrade programs for the American SUV in the past, but they have a bigger and better one in the pipeline that’s going to make quite the impact.

Compared to the previous Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 models, the new Jeep Wrangler styling package will look more powerful, aggressive, and wide. A number of design cues from the British brand’s Land Rover Defender Wide Track models will carry over their visual success to create one brawny off-roader.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Styling Package will feature new extended front and rear fenders made from lightweight composite with exposed bolt apertures for that rugged look. A new vented aluminum hood keeps that Pentastar V-6 engine cool while a redesigned front grille and bumper combo add to the tougher, purposeful character of the SUV.

The new Chelsea Truck Company styling package will be available for the two- and four-door Jeep Wrangler variants with both diesel and gasoline engines. The full list of Chelsea Truck Company wheels and customized interior options will also be available as part of the package.

Keep an eye out in the near future for the full details and pictures of the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Styling Package!

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited for the upcoming Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Styling Package?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Posaidon E63 RS 850+ Posaidon E63 RS 850+
420
Aftermarket Tuning News

The Posaidon E63 RS 850+ is All About Power
Evora GT430 Evora GT430
402
Lotus

Get ready to fly with the new Lotus Evora GT430!
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout
326
Car Videos

Watch the full 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shootout!
Alpha-N Performance M4 RS Alpha-N Performance M4 RS
299
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hit the ‘Ring with the Alpha-N Performance BMW M4 RS
ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabrio ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabrio
255
ABT Sportsline

Cruise through Summer with the ABT Sportsline Audi S5 Cabrio
Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S
240
Aftermarket Tuning News

Caribbean Cruisin’ with the Fostla Mercedes-AMG E63 S
BMW M6 Gran Coupe ADV.1 Wheels BMW M6 Gran Coupe ADV.1 Wheels
229
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: BMW M6 Gran Coupe with ADV5.2 Track Spec CS Wheels
Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler
222
4x4 Exposure

Roll on with the Chelsea Jeep Wrangler Black Hawk Wide Track
Audi RS 5 Coupé Audi RS 5 Coupé
221
Audi

More Power and Sleek Style: The new Audi RS5 Coupe
Building a burger in a rally car Building a burger in a rally car
208
Car Videos

How to Build a Burger while Riding in a Rally Car
To Top