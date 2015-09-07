The Chelsea Truck Company Previews their new Jeep Package

Fun is on the horizon for the Wrangler.

The Jeep Wrangler is an American off-road icon. For decades the Jeep brand has been conquering the dirt, mud, sand, and rough terrain around the globe. The Chelsea Truck Company has created upgrade programs for the American SUV in the past, but they have a bigger and better one in the pipeline that’s going to make quite the impact.

Compared to the previous Chelsea Truck Company CJ300 models, the new Jeep Wrangler styling package will look more powerful, aggressive, and wide. A number of design cues from the British brand’s Land Rover Defender Wide Track models will carry over their visual success to create one brawny off-roader.

The new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Styling Package will feature new extended front and rear fenders made from lightweight composite with exposed bolt apertures for that rugged look. A new vented aluminum hood keeps that Pentastar V-6 engine cool while a redesigned front grille and bumper combo add to the tougher, purposeful character of the SUV.

The new Chelsea Truck Company styling package will be available for the two- and four-door Jeep Wrangler variants with both diesel and gasoline engines. The full list of Chelsea Truck Company wheels and customized interior options will also be available as part of the package.

Keep an eye out in the near future for the full details and pictures of the new Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Styling Package!

Source: A Kahn Design

Are you excited for the upcoming Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Wrangler Styling Package?