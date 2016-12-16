Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged R10D Wheels

Turnin’ and Burnin’.

The Lamborghini Huracan might be the entry-level model in the lineup, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a head-turning machine. The exotic wedge-shaped profile coupled with a potent V-10 engine and glaring LEDs give it some serious road presence. It’s hard to believe, but this Bianco White Huracan LP 610-4 gets even better.

The team at Status Motoring in New Jersey took this Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 to a whole new level of eye-catching power. For the V-10 monster from Italy, the team selected a set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series forged wheels. The three-piece concave, step-lip wheels keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing quality or durability thanks to their 6061-T6 aerospace-grade forged aluminum alloy construction.

This Featured Fitment sees the Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels installed in a staggered 9.0 x 20 front and wide 12.5 x 21 rear setup. The directional 10-spoke design fits in perfectly with the sharp curves of the Huracan’s body work and visually portray the speed and power of the super car.

Making the new Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series stand out even more is the Brushed Smoke Black color of the wheels that wears a matte finish on the face and gloss finish on each lip. This contrasts the vibrant Bianco White body and, with the hidden hardware option, creates a clean look.

It’s safe to say that Status Motoring transformed this Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 into a head-turning exotic thanks to the new Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series fitment.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4

Wheels: Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series three-piece forged

Wheel Finish: Brushed Smoke Black Matte face, Brushed Smoked Black gloss lips

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20

Rear Wheels: 12.5 x 21

Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Fitment Credit: Status Motoring

