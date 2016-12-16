Car Videos

This Illegally-Imported Murciélago Getting Destroyed Absolutely Sucks

Posted on

Illegally imported Lamborghini Murceiago Destroyed

What the hell?!

Import laws when it comes to vehicles suck. We get why they are in place (in some instances), but as car enthusiasts, we just want to enjoy our automobiles. The Taiwanese government doesn’t care, and they crushed this illegally imported Lamborghini Murciélago LP 640-4 piece by piece.

Illegally imported Lamborghini Murceiago Destroyed

According to the video uploader, the car was imported and the wrong license plate was installed. So, according to the utterly savage Taiwanese traffic laws, the entire car had to be destroyed. The law states that no part can be re-sold, so that means that each and every piece of the super car had to be torn apart and destroyed.

It’s a sad and cruel sight to see. An Italian exotic just ripped to shreds because of a simple traffic law.

Source: Jesse Yao YouTube

How upsetting it is to watch the Taiwanese government destroy this Lamborghini?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
715
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
674
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
508
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
490
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Hamann BMW M2 Hamann BMW M2
475
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Motorsport Refines the BMW M2
Exige Sport 380 Exige Sport 380
451
Lotus

The Lotus Exige Sport 380 is the Most Hardcore Yet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
429
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
HG-Motorsport TT-RS HG-Motorsport TT-RS
421
Aftermarket Tuning News

HG Motorsport Previews their new Audi TT-RS Program
G-Power M4 Competition Package G-Power M4 Competition Package
405
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Hardcore with the new G-Power BMW M4 Competition
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
398
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
To Top