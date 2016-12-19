Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Makes the Audi RS5 a Matte Chrome Monster

Posted on

Fostla Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5

Santa’s got a new sleigh.

Fostla has been wrapping cars in unique vinyl designs for quite some time at their headquarters in Hanover. Not only does the vinyl wrap protect the factory paint against scratches, rock chips, and other physical damage, but it can also be custom-tailored to make a vehicle stand out from the crowd. Their newest Audi RS5 creation is Santa’s choice to celebrate the Holidays.

Fostla Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5

For the sleek and curvy Audi RS5 Coupe, the Fostla team gave the entire car a Matte Red-Chrome wrap with various Black-Glossy color accents. Adding a bit more contrast are newly-tinted headlights and taillights while the factory five-spoke wheels gain a new Black-Glossy powder-coated finish with Matte Red-Chrome vinyl accents.

Fostla Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5

While the Fostla Audi RS5 is mainly about looks, it has the power to back all that style up. The naturally-aspirated, high-revving 4.2-liter V-8 engine was tuned by PP-Performance with their level-2 kit that includes a new BMC racing air filter and software remap. A new ASG-Sound exhaust system with remote-controlled throttle valves cuts down on backpressure and allows for drivers to alter the volume of the roaring V-8.

Fostla Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5

After the new engine upgrades were installed, the Fostla Audi RS5 produces a potent 481 horsepower and 463 lb-ft. of torque. The top speed limiter was also removed, allowing drivers to beat the factory 155-mph limit.

Fostla Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5

The new vinyl wrap design on the Fostla Audi RS5 is available for 7,900 euros. Those that want the engine upgrades can expect to fork up an additional 3,868 euros for the added fun.

Fostla Audi RS5 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated
Maximum Horsepower: 481 / 488 PS / 359 kW
Maximum Torque: 463 lb-ft.
-PP-Performance stage 2 upgrade
-Software tuning
-BMC racing air filter
-ASG-Sound valve-controlled exhaust system

Exterior:
-Fostla Matte Red-Chrome wrap
-Black-Glossy accents
-Tinted headlights and taillights
-Black-Glossy powder-coated wheels with Matte Red-Chrome vinyl

Fostla Audi RS5 Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you think this Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5 by Fostla is the perfect sleigh for Santa?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
715
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
674
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
508
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
490
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Hamann BMW M2 Hamann BMW M2
475
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Motorsport Refines the BMW M2
Exige Sport 380 Exige Sport 380
451
Lotus

The Lotus Exige Sport 380 is the Most Hardcore Yet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
429
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
HG-Motorsport TT-RS HG-Motorsport TT-RS
421
Aftermarket Tuning News

HG Motorsport Previews their new Audi TT-RS Program
G-Power M4 Competition Package G-Power M4 Competition Package
405
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Hardcore with the new G-Power BMW M4 Competition
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
398
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
To Top