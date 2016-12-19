Fostla Makes the Audi RS5 a Matte Chrome Monster

Santa’s got a new sleigh.

Fostla has been wrapping cars in unique vinyl designs for quite some time at their headquarters in Hanover. Not only does the vinyl wrap protect the factory paint against scratches, rock chips, and other physical damage, but it can also be custom-tailored to make a vehicle stand out from the crowd. Their newest Audi RS5 creation is Santa’s choice to celebrate the Holidays.

For the sleek and curvy Audi RS5 Coupe, the Fostla team gave the entire car a Matte Red-Chrome wrap with various Black-Glossy color accents. Adding a bit more contrast are newly-tinted headlights and taillights while the factory five-spoke wheels gain a new Black-Glossy powder-coated finish with Matte Red-Chrome vinyl accents.

While the Fostla Audi RS5 is mainly about looks, it has the power to back all that style up. The naturally-aspirated, high-revving 4.2-liter V-8 engine was tuned by PP-Performance with their level-2 kit that includes a new BMC racing air filter and software remap. A new ASG-Sound exhaust system with remote-controlled throttle valves cuts down on backpressure and allows for drivers to alter the volume of the roaring V-8.

After the new engine upgrades were installed, the Fostla Audi RS5 produces a potent 481 horsepower and 463 lb-ft. of torque. The top speed limiter was also removed, allowing drivers to beat the factory 155-mph limit.

The new vinyl wrap design on the Fostla Audi RS5 is available for 7,900 euros. Those that want the engine upgrades can expect to fork up an additional 3,868 euros for the added fun.

Fostla Audi RS5 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 481 / 488 PS / 359 kW

Maximum Torque: 463 lb-ft.

-PP-Performance stage 2 upgrade

-Software tuning

-BMC racing air filter

-ASG-Sound valve-controlled exhaust system

Exterior:

-Fostla Matte Red-Chrome wrap

-Black-Glossy accents

-Tinted headlights and taillights

-Black-Glossy powder-coated wheels with Matte Red-Chrome vinyl

Fostla Audi RS5 Gallery

Source: Fostla

Do you think this Matte Red-Chrome Audi RS5 by Fostla is the perfect sleigh for Santa?