From Sweden with Power.

There are super cars and then there are hyper cars. These exotics take performance and exclusivity to new levels that make your traditional super cars seem, well, ordinary. The Koenigsegg Agera R is one of these next-level machines in terms of performance, design, and rarity, and this beast sitting on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Series wheels is one-of-a-kind.

Born in Sweden and coming from Luxury Custom in Zurich, Switzerland, this Koenigsegg Agera R has more performance than you could ever imagine. The high-tech, carbon fiber clad machine with the spirit of fighter jets packs a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine producing 1,100 BHP. That’s enough to send the rear-wheel drive monster to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and to a 268-mph top speed.

With that kind of insane performance, only the strongest and lightest of wheels could keep up. That’s why the team at Luxury Custom chose a set of ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Series forged wheels. The lightweight one-piece wheels are made from forged 6061-T6 treated forged aluminum alloy that ensures a high-strength, durable composition with a low overall weight.

For this application, the ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS wheels were given a Brushed Aluminum finish with Polished windows that shimmer in the sunlight. A staggered 9.5 x 19 front and fat 13.0 x 20 rear setup was chosen to ensure maximum traction for the mid-engined hyper car. It’s not easy to control 1,100 BHP, but the wide rear ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS wheels are up to the task with the Agera R.

If you’re looking for even more exclusivity for your hyper car, Luxury Custom seems to have found it in the form of a new set of ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS wheels on this Koenigsegg Agera R.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Koenigsegg Agera R

Wheels: ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Series forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Aluminum, Polished Windows

Front Wheels: 9.5 x 19

Rear Wheels: 13.0 x 20

Koenigsegg Agera R with ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Fitment Credit: Luxury Custom

Do you like these new ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS wheels on this Koenigsegg Agera R by Luxury Custom?