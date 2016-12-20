Supercharged drop-top fun comin’ at ya!

Let’s be real here, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 doesn’t need any more performance. In fact, the 650-horsepower supercharged V-8 is a lot more than most can handle. But the team at Brixton Forged just doesn’t care because their new M53 Ultrasport+ wheels give this gorgeous red Corvette Z06 Convertible more performance by simply keeping weight to a minimum.

Don’t let the removable top of the Corvette Z06 Convertible fool you. Chevrolet took steps to ensure this sports car retained its torsional rigidity so it has just as much fun on the track and in the corners as its Coupe sibling. And that works out perfect because the Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ forged wheels are track-ready superstars.

Aerospace-grade 6061-T6 forged aluminum alloy makes up each of the one-piece M53 Ultrasport+ wheels. That means that each wheel has a low overall weight yet a very high-strength structural makeup. Thanks to additional lightweight backpad pockets, the front wheels tip the scales at just 18.9 lbs. while the larger rears come in at 19.8 lbs. each. The Corvette Z06 Convertible in turn, has better acceleration, braking, handling, and even fuel efficiency than its factory counterparts because it has less mass rotating around the wheel hub.

But weight is only part of the equation with this fitment. The Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels are set to stun and wear a darker Graphite color with a Gloss Clear finish that complements the black accents throughout the supercharged sports car. Up front, the forged wheels measure 10.0 x 19 while the rear comes in with a staggered 12.0 x 20 setup along with a deeper concave profile to emphasize the drivetrain layout.

Let’s drop that top and fire up the V-8 because the tires on these Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ wheels still have tread!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible

Wheels: Brixton Forged M53 Ultrasport+ one-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Graphite with Gloss Clear finish

Front Wheels: 10.0 x 19

Rear Wheels: 12.0 x 20

Wheel Options: Lightweight backpad pocketing

Front Wheel Weight: 18.9 lbs.

Rear Wheel Weight: 19.8 lbs.

