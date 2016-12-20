Angry Grandpa’s Christmas Surprise will Make you Cry

Grab the tissues.

We’ve all had those cars that have left unforgettable marks on our lives. They were there when things happened, saved us in a situation, or were just the greatest four-wheeled machines we’ve ever had. It’s always hard to say goodbye to them, especially when the circumstances are out of our control.

Star of the YouTube channel, TheAngryGrandpaShow, Angry Grandpa, was given a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air when he was 16 to drive to and from his job at the PIggly Wiggly. His parents bought the car for $250 but let his sister and her husband use it when they drove to California. When the car broke down on the trip, they sold the car to the junkyard for the money.

This broke Angry Grandpa’s heart and has left him wanting a 1955 Bel Air ever since.

So, for Christmas, his son surprised him with a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. They set up the surprise by parking it in the lot at the Piggly Wiggly then showing Angry Grandpa the car to gauge his reaction. He was teary-eyed and wanted his picture taken with it because it was so close to his old car.

After getting home, he was officially given the car and he broke down in tears of joy.

It’s a Holiday surprise that will warm the coldest of car enthusiast hearts.

Source: TheAngryGrandpaShow

How great was it to see the Angry Grandpa get the car that he once cherished again?