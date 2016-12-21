The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level

Next-generation performance, design, and technology.

It’s hard to believe, but the Lamborghini Aventador has been in production for five years. And while that may seem like a short period of time, it’s ages in automotive terms. The new Lamborghini Aventador S keeps the model as the benchmark exotic with more power, revised aerodynamics, innovative technology, and a more precise suspension.

“This is the next generation Aventador as well as the expression of new technological and performance milestones in super sports car development,” says Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. “The Aventador S is visionary design, cutting-edge technology and driving dynamics in pure harmony, and elevates the concept of super sports cars to a new level.”

Visually, the newest generation is unmistakably an Aventador but the visual differences are clear and aggressive. Aerodynamics were the main focus with the new design, starting with the front. The Lamborghini Aventador S has a sharper nose that includes a longer splitter and dual air ducts that improve cooling to the radiators and reduce aerodynamic interference from the front tires.

As air moves towards the rear of the Lamborghini Aventador S, it’s met by an active rear wing that adjusts depending on speed and driver-selected modes. Below sits a powerful black diffuser available in carbon fiber with six vertical fins that reduce drag. Even the rear wheel arches got touched up and are more reminiscent to those found on the iconic Countach.

The new aerodynamic enhancements on the Lamborghini Aventador S result in an increase of downforce up front by over 130-percent compared to the previous-gen Aventador coupe. Downforce is increased by over 50-percent when the rear wing spoiler is in the optimum position while drag is reduced by 400-percent compared to the previous-gen model.

While advancements in aerodynamics were key, so were the driving dynamics on the Aventador S, starting with the advanced suspension. The principle that engineers stuck to here was the ‘total control concept’, where every aspect of the super car’s suspension and electronics were improved upon. A new four-wheel steering system makes its debut on a production Lamborghini model and works with the Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS) to improve lateral control and handling.

Thanks to the new LRS, the Lamborghini Aventador S has a greater turning radius due to the fact that the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction of the front. At high speeds, LRS directs the rear wheels to move in the same direction as the front, virtually extending the wheelbase and improving overall handling.

These new systems have a suspension tailored around them, starting with the Lamborghini Magneto-rheological Suspension (LMS) and modified pushrod suspension. The damping setup now benefits from a real-time variable system instantly optimizes the control of the body and wheels for the best handling dynamics in any situation.

Technological advancements can also be seen in the new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva (LDVA) control unit that acts as the brain of the super car to take all input data and adjust all of the electronic aids for optimum performance. A new ESC program makes the Lamborghini Aventador S more agile in the snow and ice for owners that like having fun in sub-zero temperatures.

Even the hardware was improved upon in the Aventador S. New specially-designed Pirelli P Zero tires were developed to optimize all aspects of performance and work with the new rear-wheel steering system. These are paired up with the standard carbon ceramic brake discs that measure a massive 400 x 38 mm up front and 380 x 38 mm at the rear. Stopping power is legendary, with it taking just 31 meters for the bull to decelerate from 62 mph to rest.

Part of the advancements on the electronic side of things for the Lamborghini Aventador S is the updated driving modes. Four modes are available: Strada for daily driving, Sport for a more athletic feel, Corsa for maximum track performance, and the new EGO mode. In ‘EGO’, drivers can completely customize the Aventador S’s electronic driving aids to suit their tastes.

All of these electronics help to control the mighty naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine sitting behind the cabin. The new Lamborghini Aventador S now has 740 horsepower at 8,400 RPM and 509 lb-ft. of torque at 5,500 RPM. This boost in power comes thanks to a modified VVT and VIS system for a better torque curve along with an engine speed that rises from 8,350- to 8,500 RPM. A new exhaust system born from a long R&D project leads to a 20-percent reduction in weight and a spine-tingling sound. Three distinct pipes create a triangle in the centrally-mounted exhaust outlet cluster integrated in the diffuser.

Armed with the seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox that shifts as quickly as 50 milliseconds, the Lamborghini Aventador S can reach 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at 218 mph for those willing to venture into that territory.

Inside, the cockpit of the Lamborghini Aventador S is more high-tech thanks to a new TRT digital dashboard. The layout and display can be completely customized by the driver. The four driver modes can be selected in the cockpit with the EGO button displaying an additional pop-up display that allows drivers to choose their own customized settings. AppleCarPlay also comes as standard for the tech-oriented customer. As an option, the Lamborghini telemetry system can be specified and displays various trip data from lap times to on-track performance stats. As with all Lamborghini models, the brand’s Ad Personam customization program is available and gives customers the ability to create their own unique super car.

The new Lamborghini Aventador S will begin deliveries in the spring of 2017 with US pricing starting at $421,350.

Lamborghini Aventador S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 740 / 544 kW at 8,400 RPM

Maximum Torque: 509 lb-ft. / 690 Nm at 5,500 RPM

Maximum Engine Speed: 8,500 RPM

Transmission:

Type: Seven-speed ISR

Drive: Permanent all-wheel

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 218 mph / 350 km/h

Braking 62-0 mph: 31 meters

Source: Lamborghini

