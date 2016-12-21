Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels

A black beauty for winter.

Just because white stuff is falling from the sky and temperatures are dropping, doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy winter in style. Just ask the folks at PUR Wheels who are showing that the cold isn’t holding this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe back, especially with its PUR RS23 forged wheels.

The dark and sinister Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe doesn’t look out of place with snow and ice covering the pavement. In fact, it’s right at home, even with its 5.5-liter bi-turbo V-8 engine sending 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque to all four wheels thanks to the AMG performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. That just means that parking lots are way more fun.

And this diabolical high-end coupe gets even better thanks to a new set of PUR RS23 forged wheels. The lightweight monoblock wheels have a unique five-double-spoke design that’s similar to that of a star as it extends outwards towards the edges of the barrel. A very slight concave adds to the powerful presence of the blacked-out AMG.

For this sub-zero application, the PUR RS23 wheels were installed in a 9.0 x 22 front and 10.5 x 22 rear setup, offering maximum traction in slippery situations with its wide footprint. Complementing the dark overall look is a slick Matte Black finish on each wheel that allows the red-painted AMG calipers to be on full display.

Winter is here, but this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 wheels is showing that the fun is just starting.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

Wheels: PUR RS23 monoblock forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 22

Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 22

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Would you drive this sinister Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 wheels during the winter?