Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels

Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels

Ferrari 488 GTB ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels

The curvy, exotic shape of the Ferrari 488 GTB is hard to ignore. It’s sexy beyond belief and has the performance to back it all up. The 488 is the definitive exotic and this black beauty is even better thanks to its ADV15R Track Spec CS wheels.

The new twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine replaces the high-revving 4.5-liter V-8 engine in the previous 458 Italia with some serious power. A total of 661 horsepower and 561 lb-ft. of torque is generated, giving it an incredible 169.4 hp/liter and 144 lb-ft./liter specific output. That’s good for a 3.0-second 0-62 mph acceleration time and 205 mph top speed.

Those figures aren’t easy to beat, and the aerodynamically-optimized and sexy body isn’t either. Powerful fenders curve along the sleek, wedge-shaped profile while a wide, low-slung athletic stance creates a dominating, powerful presence.

It’s not easy to improve upon that, but Platinum Motorsports seems to have pulled it off thanks to a new set of ADV.1 wheels. Here, this slick, black Ferrari 488 GTB was outfitted with a set of ADV15R Track Spec CS forged wheels featuring a three-piece construction. The 15-spoke, step-lip wheels have a deeper concave profile adding to the visual presence of the super car.

Each one of the ADV15R Track Spec CS wheels features a weight-optimized construction which keeps rotating mass at the wheel hub to a minimum for better overall performance. On this 488 GTB, the ADV15R CS Track Spec wheels were installed in a wide 9.0 x 20 front and 12.0 x 20 rear setup. Each wheel also features a Matte Black disc to complement the body while Polished Gloss Red lips capture attention with their vibrant color along with the exposed titanium hardware.

Just like the car that wears them, the directional-spoke ADV15R Track Spec CS wheels not only have the awe-inspiring looks, but the performance to back it up.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Ferrari 488 GTB
Wheels: ADV15R Track Spec CS three-piece forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Matte Black discs, Polished Gloss Red lips
Hardware: Exposed titanium hardware
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20
Rear Wheels: 12.0 x 20

