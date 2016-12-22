BMW

The world needs more BMW 1M Coupes with S85 V-10s!

BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10

Because who really needs rear tires?

Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is a BMW 1M Coupe stuffed with an S85 5.0-liter V-10 engine. I’ve been a really good boy and haven’t had a speeding ticket all year.

Thanks,
Ryan

PS – I’ll throw in some extra cookies this year.

BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10

Seriously, I’m pretty disappointed that I didn’t see this video earlier in the year because it would definitely be on my Christmas list. I’d go broke just buying new tires, but who cares? I’d have a freaking BMW 1M Coupe with the ungodly 5.0-liter S85 V-10 engine under the hood making absurd amounts of power and sounds sitting in my driveway.

According to the video, this orange BMW 1M Coupe with the V-10 swap is producing around 550 horsepower instead of the turbocharged inline-six with a measly 340 horsepower. All the driver does is shred tires and it looks like an incredibly fun time.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you want a BMW 1M Coupe stuffed with the S85 5.0-liter V-10 engine?

