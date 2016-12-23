Aftermarket Tuning News

G-Power turns up the Mercedes-AMG GT and GT S

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT

A little tune makes a big difference.

G-Power’s expertise doesn’t stop with BMW models. Their knowledge and know-how with tuning and upgrading Bavarian sports cars has transferred into the cars from Affalterbach, the newest being the Mercedes-AMG GT and GT S models.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT

The sleek, German sports cars and their handcrafted, twin-turbocharged V-8 engines didn’t get a complete overhaul, but gained a generous amount of power through a basic auxiliary control module. The G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 connects to the factory-side engine control unit and alters the data from the car’s sensors before sending it to the factory AMG control unit.

The new G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 module is also a perfect fit in that it does not alter the factory engine diagnostic and protection features. It’s also only activated once the pre-determined oil temperature is reached and deactivated when the coolant temperature hits the maximum allowed temperature to protect the engine.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT

Aside from the technical details, the new Bi-Tronik 5 module gives the G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT and GT S models a whopping 610 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 557 lb-ft. of torque from 4,000 to 5,500 RPM. That equates to a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 3.6 seconds – a 0.4-second improvement over the factory model.

While the horsepower is fun, the available G-Power Hurricane RR forged wheels make things even more exciting on the German sports cars. The one-piece ultralight wheels cut rotating mass at the wheel hub over the factory wheels, thus improving overall performance and handling dynamics. As an added benefit, the double-spoke wheels add a touch of custom-tailored style with their available Gun Metal Grey, Jet Black, Stardust Silver, Diamond-Cut, and Polished Silver finishes.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT

For the Mercedes-AMG GT and GT S, the G-Power Hurricane RR forged wheels are installed in a staggered 9.0 x 20 front and 10.5 x 21 rear setup with 275/30 R20 and 305/25 R21 performance tires for added grip.

The new G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 tuning module and Hurricane RR wheels are currently available for both the Mercedes-AMG GT and GT S models. The Bi-Tronik 5 module is priced at 2,563 euros while the Hurricane RR wheels and tires are priced at 7,645 euros per set.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT/GT S Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 610 / 448 kW at 6,500 RPM
Maximum Torque: 556.8 lb-ft. / 755 Nm from 4,000 to 5,500 RPM
-G-Power Bi-Tronik 5 tuning module

Performance:
Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Wheels and Tires:
Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20
Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 21
Front Tires: 275/30 R20
Rear Tires: 305/25 R21

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT/GT S Gallery

