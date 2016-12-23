Car Videos

Everyone’s Favorite Holiday Stop-Motion Drift Thriller is Back!

Posted on

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster

The best car-related Holiday video that you’ll see in 2016 is easily the miniature version of Gymkhana from Ford Europe. This year, Snowkhana is back for its fifth installment and it stars all of your favorite movies plus bloopers.

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster has a miniature star-studded cast featuring Mental Block driving his 1:72 Ford Fiesta with 2 BHP (Bored Hands Power) and 100 MPH (Millimeters Per Hour) top speed. Mental Block takes his high-powered Fiesta throughout the mini town and saves the day on numerous occasions, paving the way for Santa to come for Christmas.

It’s a fun-filled, awesome film that brings out the kid in all of us.

Source: Ford

Is Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster the best Holiday car video?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
723
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
682
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
549
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
503
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Exige Sport 380 Exige Sport 380
463
Lotus

The Lotus Exige Sport 380 is the Most Hardcore Yet
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
443
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
HG-Motorsport TT-RS HG-Motorsport TT-RS
431
Aftermarket Tuning News

HG Motorsport Previews their new Audi TT-RS Program
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
417
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
G-Power M4 Competition Package G-Power M4 Competition Package
412
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Hardcore with the new G-Power BMW M4 Competition
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
406
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
To Top