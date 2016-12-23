Everyone’s Favorite Holiday Stop-Motion Drift Thriller is Back!

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster

The best car-related Holiday video that you’ll see in 2016 is easily the miniature version of Gymkhana from Ford Europe. This year, Snowkhana is back for its fifth installment and it stars all of your favorite movies plus bloopers.

Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster has a miniature star-studded cast featuring Mental Block driving his 1:72 Ford Fiesta with 2 BHP (Bored Hands Power) and 100 MPH (Millimeters Per Hour) top speed. Mental Block takes his high-powered Fiesta throughout the mini town and saves the day on numerous occasions, paving the way for Santa to come for Christmas.

It’s a fun-filled, awesome film that brings out the kid in all of us.

Source: Ford

Is Snowkhana 5: Ultimate Festive Blockbuster the best Holiday car video?