VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge

Because it’s summer below the equator.

It might be the middle of winter, but VOS Performance is already prepping for summer with their new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. The goal for the new upgrade program was to create a more dominating super car with the power to back it up without taking away from the factory design.

The VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder starts out with a new carbon fiber front spoiler lip. The designers opted to be subtle here as to not take away from the factory design while being able to generate downforce. Carbon fiber was also used throughout the super car with the side mirrors and fuel filler cap while a large diffuser calms air and channels it as it passes beneath.

Sitting prominently at the rear of the VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is a fixed “Pura Vida” (Pure Life) wing to generate downforce and improve high-speed stability. Special carbon inserts in the mounting points can be tailored to a customer’s wishes such as a logo or family coat of arms. Those that want a more hardcore solution can opt for the “Torneo” (Competition) wing with its larger, more commanding presence that’s designed for the track.

As part of the visual updates, the Huracan Spyder also gains a new set of wheels. Here, VOS Performance opted for a set of Mansory V10 alloy wheels finished in black with an orange strip around the outer barrel to match the body color. These 9.0 x 20 front and 12.5 x 21 rear wheels wear 245/30 ZR20 and 325/25 ZR21 Michelin or Pirelli high-performance tires. As an option, customers can also opt for 9.0 x 20 and 12.0 x 21 LOMA Wheels as well.

Working alongside the new wheels on the VOS Performance Huracan Spyder is a new set of H&R Sport springs. These springs cut the overall ride height by 35 mm for a better center of gravity and enhanced handling dynamics.

On the performance side of things, the 5.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V-10 engine was outfitted with some basic modifications that provide a healthy dose of power. A new in-house exhaust system with mechanically-controlled valves increases output by 12 horsepower and 11 lb-ft. of torque while also cutting 22 lbs. of weight. Those that want to save even more weight can opt for the Akrapovic titanium exhaust that cuts a total of 44 lbs. while increasing output by 20 horsepower and 16 lb-ft. of torque. A new free-flow intake system is also used to suck in more air with greater efficiency.

Even the interior of the VOS Performance Huracan Spyder got the lightweight treatment. A full carbon fiber trim was installed, adorning the center console, door panels, air vent nozzles, door sills, steering wheel and paddle shifters, and dashboard. The instrument panel also wears the woven materials albeit with a matte finish to reduce glare from the sun.

The new VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder program is currently available as a complete package or as individual accessories. Those that desire a more hardcore flavor of motoring will have to wait just a bit longer for VOS to unveil their new design upgrade that takes after the Aventador.

VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 5.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-10

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

-Sports air filter

-VOS Performance flap-control sports exhaust

-Akrapovic Titanium lightweight exhaust system

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: Mansory V10 alloy or LOMA Wheels

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20

Rear Wheels: 12.5 x 21

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR20

Rear Tires: 325/25 ZR21

Suspension: H&R Sport springs; 35 mm height reduction

Exterior:

-VOS carbon fiber front spoiler lip

-VOS carbon fiber rear diffuser

-VOS carbon fiber fixed rear wing (Pura Vida or Torneo)

-VOS carbon fiber fuel filler cap

-VOS carbon fiber side mirrors

Interior:

-Carbon fiber door entry sills

-Carbon fiber air vent nozzles

-Carbon fiber door pulls

-Carbon fiber shift paddles

-Carbon fiber steering wheel inserts

-Carbon fiber center console

-Carbon fiber instrument panel cover

VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Gallery

Source: VOS Performance

Would the VOS Performance Lamborghini Huracan Spyder be your choice for a summer car?