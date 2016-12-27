Car Videos

Christmas is Over so watch these Exotics Leave a Christmas Car Show!

Posted on

Toys 4 Tots at Los Gatos Luxury Cars

High-octane fun for a good cause.

The Holiday season is starting to wind down but that doesn’t mean that we still cannot enjoy the season. Los Gatos Luxury Cars recently played host to the annual Toys 4 Tots program run by the United State Marine Corps Reserve to bring gifts to children whose parents cannot afford them on Christmas, and it was a day filled with exotic horsepower, community, and joy.

The event saw a huge list of exotics and their owners show up with cars packed full of toys for kids this Holiday season, and brought the community together for a great cause.

Toys 4 Tots at Los Gatos Luxury Cars

Here’s the official list of cars in the video:
-McLaren P1
-Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
-Ferrari 458 Speciale
-Porsche 991 GT3 RS
-Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4
-McLaren 570S
-Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera
-Ferrari F12berlinetta
-Lamborghini Aventador Roadster
-McLaren 650S
-Aston Martin DBS
-Ferrari 458 Italia
-Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder
-Porsche 991 GT3
-McLaren MP4-12C
-Lamborghini Murciélago LP640
-Corvette Z06
-Porsche Cayman GT4
-Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Spyder
-Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4
-Ferrari F430 Spider
-Ferrari F430
-BMW E92 M3
-Lamborghini Gallardo
-Noble M400
-Audi R8 V10

Source: Brian Zuk

What was your favorite car to watch leave the Toys 4 Tots Car Show?

