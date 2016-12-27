Car Videos

Let’s have an Exhaust Battle with an F-Type SVR vs Corvette Z06!

Posted on

Jaguar F-Type SVR vs Corvette Z06

Which supercharged V-8 sounds better?

The Jaguar F-Type SVR and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are at the top of the food chain in their respective model lines. They both have big, supercharged V-8s packed under their hoods and make some diabolical noises.

So, the folks at Motorsport Magazine decided to line them up and do some revs to see who had the better exhaust note.

The Jaguar F-Type SVR comes packed with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine with 567 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a 6.2-lliter supercharged V-8 that makes a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque.

But in the end, this is all about the sound, so let us know who you like better!

Source: Motorsport Magazine

Do you like the exhaust note of the Jaguar F-Type SVR or the Chevrolet Corvette Z06?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
741
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
694
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
563
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
520
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
454
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
442
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
HG-Motorsport TT-RS HG-Motorsport TT-RS
441
Aftermarket Tuning News

HG Motorsport Previews their new Audi TT-RS Program
G-Power M4 Competition Package G-Power M4 Competition Package
440
Aftermarket Tuning News

Get Hardcore with the new G-Power BMW M4 Competition
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
419
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
RS6 1 of 12 RS6 1 of 12
401
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Shows off their RS6 1 of 12 at Essen
To Top