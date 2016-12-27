Let’s have an Exhaust Battle with an F-Type SVR vs Corvette Z06!

Which supercharged V-8 sounds better?

The Jaguar F-Type SVR and Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are at the top of the food chain in their respective model lines. They both have big, supercharged V-8s packed under their hoods and make some diabolical noises.

So, the folks at Motorsport Magazine decided to line them up and do some revs to see who had the better exhaust note.

The Jaguar F-Type SVR comes packed with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine with 567 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a 6.2-lliter supercharged V-8 that makes a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque.

But in the end, this is all about the sound, so let us know who you like better!

Source: Motorsport Magazine

Do you like the exhaust note of the Jaguar F-Type SVR or the Chevrolet Corvette Z06?