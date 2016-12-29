Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!

Oh the ‘90s.

The Ferrari F 333 SP was a special vehicle for the Italian automaker. It marked the return to sports car racing for the brand and was packed with technology. Carbon fiber and Nomex made up the chassis. A 4.0-liter 65-degree V-12 derived from the F50 was mated to a sequential gearbox and made 650 bhp. It had advanced aerodynamics. It was a proper racing Ferrari.

The car won the IMSA championship and captured the hearts and minds of drivers and fans with its performance. It also had an exhaust note that was utterly magical with its Formula 1 high-revving tones that was distinctly Italian.

So, when YouTube user, Speedracer38, got the chance to strap a GoPro to the rear fascia of an F 333 SP at Daytona for the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, they bolted that bad boy on!

The result is over 10 minutes of pure sounds from the F 333 SP, and it’s just glorious.

Source: Speedracer38 YouTube

Does this make you want to drive a Ferrari F 333 SP around Daytona at night?