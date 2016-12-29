Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch this Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG Beat an Aventador in a Drag Race

Posted on

PP-Performance Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG vs Lamborghini Aventador

That’s not supposed to happen!

The Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG is a pretty powerful and potent machine in its own right, but at the end of the day, it’s still a mid-size SUV. It’s no super car, but it can sure beat one after some tuning from PP-Performance.

PP-Performance Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG vs Lamborghini Aventador

The 690-horsepower V-12 engine packed into the Lamborghini Aventador makes it quite a force in the super car realm. It’s hard to outrun, especially with its all-wheel drive digging at the asphalt. But, after this Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG was given the full PP-Performance upgrade, it showed the Aventador who was boss.

The 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the ML63 AMG was completely modified by PP-Performance to produce 900 metric-horsepower. So, to test it out, they lined it up next to an Aventador and gunned it from a roll. The end result was something that you definitely don’t see every day: a mid-size, high-performance SUV beating a super car.

Source: PP-Performance

Would you pick a 900-HP PP-Performance Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG to drive over a Lamborghini Aventador?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
750
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
703
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
577
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
549
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
474
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
454
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
435
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
RS6 1 of 12 RS6 1 of 12
414
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Shows off their RS6 1 of 12 at Essen
Huracan ADV.1 Wheels Huracan ADV.1 Wheels
407
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV05 Wheels
570 Track Pack 570 Track Pack
391
McLaren

The new McLaren 570S Track Pack Strikes the Perfect Balance
To Top