Watch this Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG Beat an Aventador in a Drag Race

That’s not supposed to happen!

The Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG is a pretty powerful and potent machine in its own right, but at the end of the day, it’s still a mid-size SUV. It’s no super car, but it can sure beat one after some tuning from PP-Performance.

The 690-horsepower V-12 engine packed into the Lamborghini Aventador makes it quite a force in the super car realm. It’s hard to outrun, especially with its all-wheel drive digging at the asphalt. But, after this Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG was given the full PP-Performance upgrade, it showed the Aventador who was boss.

The 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine in the ML63 AMG was completely modified by PP-Performance to produce 900 metric-horsepower. So, to test it out, they lined it up next to an Aventador and gunned it from a roll. The end result was something that you definitely don’t see every day: a mid-size, high-performance SUV beating a super car.

Source: PP-Performance

Would you pick a 900-HP PP-Performance Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG to drive over a Lamborghini Aventador?