Car Videos

Friday FAIL: You’re an Idiot, Man!

Posted on

Friday FAIL: Stupid Truck Stunt

Truck jump to a nut-shot.

When you see and hear those ”Don’t try this at home!” disclaimers, you should probably heed the warning. But, it hasn’t stopped homegrown groups of amateur stunt groups like P.O.R Stunts from popping up and trying out some head-scratching stunts for internet fame. Getting hurt while trying to hit yourself in the nuts while jumping from a truck is one of those stupid things that you just shouldn’t do at all.

Friday FAIL: Stupid Truck Stunt

The plan for the stunt was to have JJ Allin of P.O.R Stunts stand on the roof of a moving truck with a long 2×4 anchored and protruding from the bed. Once the truck was at speed, Allin was to jump from the roof to the back, past the bed, and land on the 2×4 using his groin as the landing spot.

Sounds like a great idea, right?!

Well, the stunt didn’t go according to plan. Not only did he get hit in the nuts pretty hard, but he also lost balance and hit the ground head-first, likely giving himself a concussion.

Way to go, guys?

Source: P.O.R Stunts YouTube

Is this the dumbest car-related stunt that you’ve ever seen?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels M4 GTS Vorsteiner Forged Wheels
753
Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: BMW M4 GTS with Vorsteiner VSE-101 Wheels
488 Challenge 488 Challenge
706
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
584
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Novitec 570S Novitec 570S
563
Aftermarket Tuning News

Novitec Unveils their First McLaren Upgrade Program
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Brixton Forged Wheels
477
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: 1,000+ HP Corvette Z06 with Brixton Forged Wheels
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
460
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
441
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
RS6 1 of 12 RS6 1 of 12
418
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Shows off their RS6 1 of 12 at Essen
Huracan ADV.1 Wheels Huracan ADV.1 Wheels
413
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV05 Wheels
570 Track Pack 570 Track Pack
395
McLaren

The new McLaren 570S Track Pack Strikes the Perfect Balance
To Top