Featured Fitment: Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10 M.V2 Wheels

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is arguably one of the best grand tourers on the market today. It packs prestige and luxury into a sexy, exotic design and packs a potent naturally-aspirated V-12. It’s hard to improve on it, but this F12Berlinetta has gotten even more eye-catching thanks to a new set of ADV.1 wheels.

There’s so much to like about the F12Berlinetta. The chiseled and curvaceous lines are designed for aerodynamic efficiency but are also pleasing to the eyes. Throw in the 6.2-liter high-revving V-12 engine spouting off 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft. of torque, and you have a perfect daily-driver.

Matching that performance and design isn’t easy, but these ADV10 M.V2 CS Series forged wheels on this 2016 Ferrari F12Berlinetta fit the super car perfectly. The ten-spoke, two-piece forged wheels have a mono-center and a progressively deeper concave face from front to rear. But with all that style comes a dedication to performance in the fact that the wheels have built-in weight-saving measures to keep rotating mass at the hub to a minimum.

On this Ferrari F12Berlinetta, the ADV10 M.V2 CS Series wheels were installed in a staggered 9.0 x 20 front and 12.0 x 21 rear setup. Each wheel features a Brushed Gunmetal color with Gloss Clear finish that complements the super car’s body color. Optional hidden hardware creates a clean look and completes the powerful fitment.

The Ferrari F12Berlinetta is the best of both worlds when it comes to performance and design, which is why these ADV10 M.V2 CS Series wheels fit like a glove.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: 2016 Ferrari F12Berlinetta

Wheels: ADV10 M.V2 CS Series two-piece forged alloy

Wheel Finish: Brushed Gunmetal with Gloss Clear

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20

Rear Wheels: 12.0 x 21

Wheel Options: Hidden hardware

Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10 M.V2 CS Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Fitment Credit: Auto Talent

Is this Ferrari F12Berlinetta with ADV10 M.V2 CS Series Wheels the perfect daily driver?