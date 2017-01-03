ABT Sportsline

The new ABT Sportsline SQ7 TDI is a Torque-Filled Beast!

Posted on

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI

World-moving diesel power.

The new Audi Q7 has a modern, high-tech feel with powerful efficient engine options. The sportiest of the bunch is the 4.0-liter turbodiesel that comes in the SQ7 TDI, surrounded by a more athletic chassis. The team at ABT Sportsline have turned things up a notch with their new SQ7 TDI upgrade program that has ungodly amounts of torque, is more nimble, and serves up some commanding looks.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI

The 4.0-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine hiding under the hood gains the full ABT Power “New Generation” tuning program that pushes output from 435 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque up to a brawny 520 horsepower and 715 lb-ft. of torque. That sends the SUV to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds from rest, which is impressive considering the weight of the SQ7. As an added bonus, customers can also opt to install the ABT Sound Control system that allows drivers to make their diesel sound more like a sports car than an SUV.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI

While the horsepower and torque figures are the most eye-popping parts of the upgrade program, the chassis is a welcome addition for drivers. Here, ABT Sportsline can give the Audi SQ7 their Level Control system that can reduce the ride height by 20 mm at the front and rear. The system keeps the factory settings until reaching 70 km/h, where it then switches to the driver’s specification for a more comfortable or sportier ride quality.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI

In addition to the new suspension, owners can choose from either ABT DR or FR alloy wheels. These 22-inch wheels can be ordered with 295/35 R22 Dunlop or Continental high-performance tires that add even more grip for those spirited drives. New 30 mm wheel spacers are also available that provide a more powerful fitment and wider look.

Visually, ABT Sportsline let the factory styling do the talking for the most part. The only exterior body work comes in the form of new fender inserts. Inside, the SUV gains a new floor and trunk mat set along with an integrated entrance light to greet passengers.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI

The new ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI upgrade program is currently available as a full package or individual upgrades.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Turbodiesel
Maximum Horsepower: 520 PS / 382 kW
Maximum Torque: 715 lb-ft. / 970 Nm
-ABT Power “New Generation”
-ABT Sound Control exhaust

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: ABT DR- or FR alloy
Wheel Size: 22 inches
Tires: Dunlop or Continental high-performance
Tire Size: 295/35 R22
Wheel Spacers: up to 30 mm per wheel
Suspension: ABT Level Control; up to 20 mm lowering

Exterior:
-Fender inserts

Interior:
-Floor mats
-Trunk mat
-Integrated door entrance lights

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the new ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI with 520-HP and 715 lb-ft. your choice for a daily driver?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

488 Challenge 488 Challenge
722
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
625
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
498
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
Huracan ADV.1 Wheels Huracan ADV.1 Wheels
480
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV05 Wheels
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
469
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
453
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
RS6 1 of 12 RS6 1 of 12
444
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Shows off their RS6 1 of 12 at Essen
Aventador S Aventador S
441
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Aventador Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Aventador
415
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador have some Fun
Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S
412
Aftermarket Tuning News

Wimmer RST goes All-Out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S
To Top