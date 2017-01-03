The new ABT Sportsline SQ7 TDI is a Torque-Filled Beast!

World-moving diesel power.

The new Audi Q7 has a modern, high-tech feel with powerful efficient engine options. The sportiest of the bunch is the 4.0-liter turbodiesel that comes in the SQ7 TDI, surrounded by a more athletic chassis. The team at ABT Sportsline have turned things up a notch with their new SQ7 TDI upgrade program that has ungodly amounts of torque, is more nimble, and serves up some commanding looks.

The 4.0-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine hiding under the hood gains the full ABT Power “New Generation” tuning program that pushes output from 435 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque up to a brawny 520 horsepower and 715 lb-ft. of torque. That sends the SUV to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds from rest, which is impressive considering the weight of the SQ7. As an added bonus, customers can also opt to install the ABT Sound Control system that allows drivers to make their diesel sound more like a sports car than an SUV.

While the horsepower and torque figures are the most eye-popping parts of the upgrade program, the chassis is a welcome addition for drivers. Here, ABT Sportsline can give the Audi SQ7 their Level Control system that can reduce the ride height by 20 mm at the front and rear. The system keeps the factory settings until reaching 70 km/h, where it then switches to the driver’s specification for a more comfortable or sportier ride quality.

In addition to the new suspension, owners can choose from either ABT DR or FR alloy wheels. These 22-inch wheels can be ordered with 295/35 R22 Dunlop or Continental high-performance tires that add even more grip for those spirited drives. New 30 mm wheel spacers are also available that provide a more powerful fitment and wider look.

Visually, ABT Sportsline let the factory styling do the talking for the most part. The only exterior body work comes in the form of new fender inserts. Inside, the SUV gains a new floor and trunk mat set along with an integrated entrance light to greet passengers.

The new ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI upgrade program is currently available as a full package or individual upgrades.

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Turbodiesel

Maximum Horsepower: 520 PS / 382 kW

Maximum Torque: 715 lb-ft. / 970 Nm

-ABT Power “New Generation”

-ABT Sound Control exhaust

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: ABT DR- or FR alloy

Wheel Size: 22 inches

Tires: Dunlop or Continental high-performance

Tire Size: 295/35 R22

Wheel Spacers: up to 30 mm per wheel

Suspension: ABT Level Control; up to 20 mm lowering

Exterior:

-Fender inserts

Interior:

-Floor mats

-Trunk mat

-Integrated door entrance lights

ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI Gallery

Source: ABT Sportsline

Is the new ABT Sportsline Audi SQ7 TDI with 520-HP and 715 lb-ft. your choice for a daily driver?