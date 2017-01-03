Celebrate 2017 with 20 Minutes of Exhaust Notes from 2016!

The super car rumble.

It’s hard to believe that 2017 is already here. Last year is finally over and is one that many of us would like to forget. But there are some things that we’d like to keep fresh in our memories such as this 20-minute cut of sports cars, super cars, and exotics revving their engines.

All of your favorites from all over the globe are here and making loud, ferocious noises that are utterly beautiful. Over the past year, YouTube user, NM2255 Car HD Videos, has seen quite the list of cars speeding on tracks, at shows, and in the streets showing off.

So, to give 2016 a more positive spin, they made a giant 20-minute cut of all the best sounds from the year.

Make 2016 great again!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

What was your favorite 2016 exhaust note from this 20-minute cut?