Car Videos

Celebrate 2017 with 20 Minutes of Exhaust Notes from 2016!

Posted on

2016 Exhaust Notes

The super car rumble.

It’s hard to believe that 2017 is already here. Last year is finally over and is one that many of us would like to forget. But there are some things that we’d like to keep fresh in our memories such as this 20-minute cut of sports cars, super cars, and exotics revving their engines.

2016 Exhaust Notes

All of your favorites from all over the globe are here and making loud, ferocious noises that are utterly beautiful. Over the past year, YouTube user, NM2255 Car HD Videos, has seen quite the list of cars speeding on tracks, at shows, and in the streets showing off.

So, to give 2016 a more positive spin, they made a giant 20-minute cut of all the best sounds from the year.

Make 2016 great again!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

What was your favorite 2016 exhaust note from this 20-minute cut?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

488 Challenge 488 Challenge
725
Ferrari

Ferrari shows off their new 488 Challenge at Daytona
911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels 911 Turbo S Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
628
Brixton Forged

Featured Fitment: Porsche 911 Turbo S with Brixton Forged CM5 Wheels
Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible Hamann widebody Range Rover Evoque Convertible
502
Aftermarket Tuning News

Hamann Drops the Top on their Widebody Evoque Convertible
Huracan ADV.1 Wheels Huracan ADV.1 Wheels
483
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV05 Wheels
HPE1000 Camaro ZL1 HPE1000 Camaro ZL1
470
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch Hennessey Performance Have some Fun with the Camaro ZL1
Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
458
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
RS6 1 of 12 RS6 1 of 12
445
ABT Sportsline

ABT Sportsline Shows off their RS6 1 of 12 at Essen
Aventador S Aventador S
443
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Aventador Liberty Walk Widebody Lamborghini Aventador
417
Aftermarket Tuning News

Watch this Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador have some Fun
Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S
414
Aftermarket Tuning News

Wimmer RST goes All-Out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S
To Top