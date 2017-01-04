Pick your own flavor of power and fun.

The team at B&B Automobiltechnik has been working hard to finish up 2016 with a full-on buffet of performance goodies for owners of the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S. The two hardcore, non-R variants can be optioned to send some serious power to the front wheels along with an array of other supporting goodies to have a boatload of fun on or off the track.

First off is the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four under the hood. Both the GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S can be upgraded with four different tuning stages, starting with a 360 horsepower, 339 lb-ft. upgrade. In Stage 2, power rises to 385 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. while Stage 3 grows to 430 horsepower and 406 lb-ft.

The top-of-the-line Stage 4 tuning package gives the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S a potent 480 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque. That power comes thanks to a new turbocharger and ram air intake. A larger, more efficient intercooler helps to regulate temperatures at high boost while more fuel is spit into the combustion chamber thanks to a new fuel pump and upgraded injectors. A new supplementary oil cooler reduces temperatures by up to 25-degrees Celsius for better reliability. Coming out of the back is a new racing exhaust system with sports catalytic converter to cut down on backpressure.

After the B&B Automobiltechnik Stage 4 system is installed, the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S are capable of reaching 62 mph from rest in just 4.5 seconds. Hitting 124 mph takes just 12.8 seconds as opposed to 22.5 seconds in factory form, while top speed is pushed back to 177 mph.

Customers can also pick and choose a variety of upgrades for their hardcore GTI models as well. A new downpipe with sports catalytic converter is available and frees up an additional 15 horsepower while a cat-back exhaust is also available. The race exhaust with metal catalytic converter frees up the most power with an additional 20 horses being created. If the turbo-four sound doesn’t tickle your fancy, the B&B bespoke sound generator can change the note to that of a V-8 at the touch of a button.

But the B&B Automobiltechnik range of upgrades doesn’t stop at the engine. The chassis also benefits from an array of modifications starting with a basic sport spring kit that reduces the ride height by 30 mm. Those that want a more hardcore dynamic can opt for the B&B/KW V3 coilover setup that provides adjustable height, bound, and rebound.

Also sitting behind the wheels on the GTI Clubsport and Clubsport S is an optional B&B high-performance brake setup. A new set of 342 mm front discs can be used with the factory 18-inch wheels. Those that want even better stopping power can opt for the 370 mm front discs, but need to also get a larger set of 19-inch wheels to accommodate.

Here, customers can opt for the B&B B10 lightweight alloy wheels measuring 8.5 x 20 at the front and rear. These 20-inch rollers come shod in 235/30 R20 high-performance tires for added grip and can fit the hardcore version of high-performance brakes. Customers can also pick different 18- and 19-inch wheels if they so choose.

The new B&B Automobiltechnik upgrade program for the Volkswagen GTI Clubsport and GTI Clubsport S is currently available as a complete package or as individual accessories.

B&B Automobiltechnik VW GTI Clubsport / Clubsport S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 2.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-four

Aspiration: Turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 480

Maximum Torque: 457 lb-ft. / 620 Nm

-B&B Automobiltechnik Stage 4 kit

Wheels, Tires, Suspension, and Brakes:

Wheels: B&B B10 light alloy

Wheel Size: 8.5 x 20

Suspension: Sport springs; 30 mm lower

Optional Suspension: B&B/KW V3 coilovers

Brakes: 342 mm front discs

Optional Brakes: 370 mm front discs

B&B Automobiltechnik VW GTI Clubsport / Clubsport S Gallery

Source: B&B Automobiltechnik

Would you be able to handle a 480-HP B&B Automobiltechnik Volkswagen GTI Clubsport S?