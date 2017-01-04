Watch this Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Nearly Crash

Close call at the drag strip!

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 can be a hard car to control at the limits, even with its all-wheel drive system clawing at the asphalt. Throw a pair of turbochargers on the 5.2-liter V-10, and you’re on your own when it comes to traction. With more power comes greater speed and more opportunities for bad things to happen.

Just ask the driver of this Lamborghini Huracan TwinTurbo GTT 900.

While racing a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at the drag strip, this Lamborghini Huracan TwinTurbo GTT 900 lost control and almost ended up in a very bad accident. Shortly after launching and sprinting down the strip, the wheels lost traction and sent the exotic into the opposite lane, coming to a stop just before hitting the wall.

Thankfully the car didn’t sustain any damage from the near-miss and nobody was hurt, but they might have needed to clean the driver’s seat after this incident. The reaction of the track official says it all.

Source: Motor Octane YouTube

How scared would you have been if you were the driver in this twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan?