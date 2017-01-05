Featured Fitment: Carnucopia BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged Wheels

BMW

The advent of social media has been a great thing for automotive enthusiasts. Now, you can share your cars to the entire world at the touch of a button and see others from around the globe. One of the most popular car-related social media profiles is @Carnucopia on Instagram, and now his BMW M4 GTS is wearing a set of custom-tailored Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels.

@Carnucopia is no stranger to these Bavarian sports cars. He climbed to social media fame with his F80 BMW M3 that wore a set of Brixton Forged R10D Targa Series wheels. Since then, he’s moved on up to the super-exclusive BMW M4 GTS that’s being sold for almost double the price of the standard M4 model. It’s designed for the track with focused aerodynamics, boasts a water-injection system, and lots more race-inspired goodies but is only limited to 700 units globally.

But there’s only one that’s owned by @Carnucopia with these custom-tailored Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series forged wheels.

The Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels were the shoes of choice for this social media star due to their aggressive character. The two-piece forged wheels keep weight low for better overall performance and have a unique five split-spoke design with a step-lip rim. A progressive concave from front to rear emphasizes the staggered setup and the powerful rear-wheel drive layout.

The stunning fitment starts with the Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels wearing a slick Satin Black finish with a stunning Acid Orange pinstripe running around the lip and inside of a pair of spokes to match the factory Acid Orange accents on the body. The 50/50 titanium hardware features a tough PVD finish that complements the fitment perfectly.

The aggressive character of this track-focused machine is matched by the Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheel setup. Up front, the forged wheels measure 9.5 x 20 while the rear comes in with a staggered 11.5 x 21 setup for a wider footprint.

If the F80 BMW M3 previously owned by @Carnucopia broke the internet, then you better prepare for another web shutdown with his M4 GTS on Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels!

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4 GTS
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series alloy (two-piece)
Wheel Finish: Satin Black with Acid Orange pinstripe
Front Wheels: 9.5 x 20
Rear Wheels: 11.5 x 21
Wheel Option: 50/50 Titanium Hardware with PVD finish

BMW M4 GTS with Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like @Carnucopia’s BMW M4 GTS with custom Brixton Forged WR3 Duo Series wheels?

