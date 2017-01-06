Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 with PUR LX15.V3 Wheels

Black Bison Beauty.

Winter is here, and this white beast is ready to take it on in style. The team at SR Auto Group has quite a bit of experience with Wald International and their Black Bison lineup, and this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe wears it proudly along with a set of PUR LX15.V3 forged wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe forms the perfect basis for a high-powered daily-driver. Its twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V-8 engine produces 577 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque, making 60 mph come about in just 3.8 seconds. All that with a high-end luxury cabin filled with the latest technology.

But SR Auto Group wanted to show off that power a bit more visually, so they turned to the Wald Black Bison body kit. The kit includes a new front lip and classic LED lights integrated into the bumper. Powerful front fenders have vents similar to those found on the SL-Class AMG variants while side skirts visually lower the height of the car with a contrasting touch. A new Black Bison rear lip perfectly incorporates the Wald quad exhaust tips.

But that was only part of the story with this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe. The team at SR Auto Group opted to install a new set of PUR LX15.V3 forged wheels. These three-piece wheels are made from 6061-T6 aluminum alloy to keep weight to a minimum, and have a directional ten-spoke design that emphasizes power and speed.

Here, SR Auto Group installed the PUR LX15.V3 wheels in a 9.0 x 22 front and 10.5 x 22 rear setup that perfectly fills in those beefy fenders. A smooth Gloss Brilliant Silver face is contrasted by a Gloss Black Diamond step lip, while exposed titanium hardware creates a truly custom-tailored look. A new Basics lowering system completes the setup and keeps those PUR LX15.V3 wheels sitting snug beneath the fenders.

Winter is here, but this Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with Wald Black Bison kit and PUR LX15.V3 wheels is ready to have fun in the falling temperature.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

Wheels: PUR LX15.V3 three-piece forged

Wheel Finish: Gloss Brilliant Silver face, Gloss Black Diamond step lip

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 22

Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 22

Wheel Options: Exposed titanium hardware

Suspension: Basics lowering system

Exterior:

-Wald Black Bison front lip

-Wald Black Bison front LED lighting

-Wald Black Bison front fenders

-Wald Black Bison side skirts

-Wald Black Bison rear lip

-Wald Black Bison exhaust tips

Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR LX15.V3 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

