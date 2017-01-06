Enjoy 20-Minutes of Exotics Drag Racing Each Other on a Runway!

Nothing but massive amounts of horsepower on display.

We love ourselves a good drag race. The Shift-S3ctor California Airstrip Attack was nothing short of overwhelming with the amount of power smoking tires from super cars and exotics.

In ‘Supercars Drag Racing 3’, Brian Zuk was able to grab 20 minutes of super cars and exotics just laying down power on this empty runway and flying to triple-digit speeds in an instant. There’s burnouts, revving, and lots of other fun sounds, so turn up your volume.

Here’s the list of just some of the cars:

-Underground Racing Lamborghini Huracan Twin Turbo

-Ferrari 488 Spider

-Ferrari 488 GTB

-Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

-Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

-Audi R8 V10 Plus

-McLaren 650S

-VF Engineering Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan

-Dodge Viper ACR

-Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

-Audi R8 V10 Twin Turbo

-Porsche 991 GT3 RS

-Lamborghini Gallardo Twin Turbo

-Ford GT

-Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

-Porsche 997 GT2

-Dodge SRT Viper Twin Turbo

-Nissan GTR

-Porsche 991 Turbo S

-Dodge SRT Viper TA

-Porsche 997 Turbo

-Dodge Viper GTS Twin Turbo

-Porsche 991 GT3

-C7 Corvette Z06

-Mercedes C63 AMG S

-Shelby GT350R

Source: BrianZuk

Which one of these super cars would you like to drag race with on this empty runway?