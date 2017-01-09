Aftermarket Tuning News

Power is on Full-Display with the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

Carbon fiber V-10 fun.

A Lamborghini Huracan is already at the top 1-percent of automobiles on the road when it comes to its power and exoticness. Some owners, however, need it to be even more exclusive and head-turning than it already is, and that’s where Vorsteiner comes in with their Novara RS upgrade program.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

This Blu Caelum Metallic Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 was the latest to be adorned with the Vorsteiner Novara Edizione aerodynamic program consisting of a variety of OEM-quality carbon fiber upgrades. These not only look stunning by complementing the factory design, but increase downforce and improve cooling for better driving dynamics.

The new Novara RS package makes its impression felt starting with the front fascia. Here, a new bumper with spoiler has a commanding presence with its large air intakes and sharp angles. Both front fenders sport five-finned vents above the wheels to help dissipate heat and add to the Huracan’s athletic style.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

As air moves towards the rear of the Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan, it’s met by new carbon fiber side blades that angle upwards to deflect air away from the rear wheel. A new bumper adds to the width of the super car and integrates a diffuser with deep fins. The new bumper also integrates the Novara RS centrally-mounted exhaust system that features two pipes protruding from the middle of the rear fascia, for a motorsports-esque look.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

But the most powerfully visual part of the Vorsteiner Novara Edizione RS program is the massive rear spoiler. Instead of the self-deploying spoiler from the factory, a new aero wing blade is mounted with uprights atop the rear to generate downforce and create an intimidating presence.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

The Novara RS Edizione aero kit alone was enough to transform the Lamborghini Huracan into a commanding machine on the road, but Vorsteiner didn’t stop there. A new set of their VFN 510 forged wheels were installed in a wide 9.0 x 20 front and 11.0 x 20 rear setup. These ten-spoke, monobock alloys are finished in a Satin Graphite color that perfectly matches the factory Blu Caelum Metallic paint and carbon fiber aerodynamics.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan

So, instead of being the top 1-percent of cars on the road, this Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan is the top 1-percent of the 1-percent.

Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Specifications

Exterior:
-Aero: Novara Edizione
-Front Bumper with spoiler
-Front Fenders wtih vents
-Aero Side Blades
-Rear Bumper with diffuser
-Aero Wing Blade with uprights
-Novara RS Center Exit Exhaust

Wheels:
Type: VFN 510 forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Satin Graphite
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20
Rear Wheels: 11.0 x 20

Vorsteiner Novara RS Huracan Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you want to go drive the hell out of this Vorsteiner Novara RS Lamborghini Huracan?

