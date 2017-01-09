Featured Fitment: Tesla Model S with PUR RS03 Wheels

Electric Winter.

Even though snow is on the ground and temperatures are closing in on 0-degrees, drivers still want their cars to look fresh, like this Tesla Model S owner. They wanted their electric car to be able to handle the snow and ice in style, and SR Auto Group obliged with a new set of PUR RS03 wheels.

The Tesla Model S P85+ and its rear wheel drive produces a thrilling 302 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque right off the bat, meaning that snow isn’t its best friend. With all that instantaneous power hitting the rear wheels, traction can be hard to come by in slippery conditions.

So, the owner asked if SR Auto Group could install a stylish wheel fitment with the ability to chew through snow and ice with ease.

The team at SR Auto Group opted for a set of PUR RS03 monobock forged wheels. The step-lip alloys feature a classic nine-spoke design and a slight progressive concave from the front to the rear set. Weight is kept to a minimum through the use of side pocketing and the one-piece, 6061-T6 forged aluminum construction, thus maximizing the Tesla’s range.

The new PUR RS03 wheels were installed in a 9.0 x 21 front and 10.5 x 21 rear setup. For the slick winter season, SR Auto Group also equipped the Tesla Model S P85+ with a set of Pirelli Sottozero high-performance snow tires that serve up loads of grip in the harshest conditions. But the most eye-catching part of this fitment is the dazzling Gloss Monaco Gold finish worn by each wheel, standing out with the black exterior backdrop of the electric car.

Next time winter decides to rear its ugly head, this driver will be ready to take it on in style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Tesla Model S P85+

Wheels: PUR RS03 monoblock forged

Wheel Finish: Gloss Monaco Gold

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 21

Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 21

Tires: Pirelli Sottozero high-performance winter

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels

Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

