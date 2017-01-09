Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Tesla Model S with PUR RS03 Wheels

Posted on

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group

Electric Winter.

Even though snow is on the ground and temperatures are closing in on 0-degrees, drivers still want their cars to look fresh, like this Tesla Model S owner. They wanted their electric car to be able to handle the snow and ice in style, and SR Auto Group obliged with a new set of PUR RS03 wheels.

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group

The Tesla Model S P85+ and its rear wheel drive produces a thrilling 302 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque right off the bat, meaning that snow isn’t its best friend. With all that instantaneous power hitting the rear wheels, traction can be hard to come by in slippery conditions.

So, the owner asked if SR Auto Group could install a stylish wheel fitment with the ability to chew through snow and ice with ease.

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group

The team at SR Auto Group opted for a set of PUR RS03 monobock forged wheels. The step-lip alloys feature a classic nine-spoke design and a slight progressive concave from the front to the rear set. Weight is kept to a minimum through the use of side pocketing and the one-piece, 6061-T6 forged aluminum construction, thus maximizing the Tesla’s range.

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group

The new PUR RS03 wheels were installed in a 9.0 x 21 front and 10.5 x 21 rear setup. For the slick winter season, SR Auto Group also equipped the Tesla Model S P85+ with a set of Pirelli Sottozero high-performance snow tires that serve up loads of grip in the harshest conditions. But the most eye-catching part of this fitment is the dazzling Gloss Monaco Gold finish worn by each wheel, standing out with the black exterior backdrop of the electric car.

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group

Next time winter decides to rear its ugly head, this driver will be ready to take it on in style.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Tesla Model S P85+
Wheels: PUR RS03 monoblock forged
Wheel Finish: Gloss Monaco Gold
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 21
Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 21
Tires: Pirelli Sottozero high-performance winter

Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 Wheels Gallery

Source: PUR Wheels
Fitment Credit: SR Auto Group

Is this Tesla Model S P85+ with PUR RS03 wheels by SR Auto Group the perfect way to take on winter?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
565
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
481
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
469
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
445
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
441
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S
437
Aftermarket Tuning News

Wimmer RST goes All-Out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S
Porsche XMas Porsche XMas
436
Features

Gifts for the Gearhead
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
426
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
423
Ferrari

Ferrari Marks 50 Years in Japan with the Exclusive J50
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
400
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
To Top