Time to go Turbo with the new Porsche 911 GTS models!

Force-fed, exclusive fun.

It still seems odd to talk about turbocharged engines on the standard Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera S models, but downsizing displacement and adding forced induction is the way of the future. That same mentality has found its way into the new generation of five Porsche 911 GTS models along with a host of technology and new design characteristics that will have any Porschephile excited.

A total of five models will wear the prestigious ‘GTS’ badge from Porsche: the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS and all-wheel drive 911 Carrera 4 GTS in Coupe or Cabriolet forms, with a 911 Targa 4 GTS also available.

Quite possibly the newest, most exciting part of the new 911 GTS models is the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine. The new force-fed motor has larger turbochargers than the standard 911 Carrera / Carrera S models for added power. This produces a total of 450 horsepower and 405 lb-ft. of torque – 30 horsepower and 37 lb-ft. of torque more than the 911 Carrera S models.

Coming standard on all the new Porsche 911 GTS models is the classic seven-speed manual gearbox for those that love to change their own gears. A seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox is also available with its lightning-quick shifts, adding to the sports car’s overall performance. The 911 GTS Coupe models are 0.2 seconds quicker from 0-60 mph than their respective Carrera S and 4S siblings, with the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe taking only 3.4 seconds to hit 60 from rest. The GTS Cabriolet and Targa models can hit 60 mph from rest 0.3 seconds faster than the standard, non-GTS variants, while all GTS models have a 3 mph higher top speed. The Porsche 911 GTS Coupe with a manual transmission is the fastest of them all, with a top speed of 193 mph.

Athleticism is the name of the game with the new 911 GTS models. The wider Carrera 4/4S bodies are used for all GTS models along with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. In the GTS Coupe models, the PASM Sport Suspension comes standard and offers a 10 mm lower ride height and tighter handling. Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) comes standard on all models along with rear-axle steering, while those equipped with PDK can take advantage of the PTV Plus system.

Hitting the pavement are central-locking 20-inch 911 Turbo S wheels. These wheels mesh the iconic ‘Turbo Twist’ design with motorsport-inspired mesh spokes in a slick Satin Black finish. Behind those wheels sit beefy brakes that can be optionally upgraded to Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes for unrelenting stopping power.

Visually, the Porsche 911 GTS models are easy to differentiate from the standard 911 Carrera models thanks to a new design package. The Sport Design front fascia boasts a new spoiler lip in black that works with a rear spoiler that extends higher than the standard models to reduce lift and improve stability. Protruding from the rear bumper is a pair of high-gloss black-finished round exhaust tips from the standard Sport Exhaust system.

Black-finished parts give the new Porsche 911 GTS models an added sense of power, visually. The taillights are tinted and match the grill strips at the rear that are finished in stain black. The all-wheel drive models have a light strip between the two taillights while the rear-wheel drive GTS models have a black trim strip instead. Even the Targa bar was given the Satin Black treatment. Finishing it off are Sport Design side mirrors and black ‘GTS’ logos on the doors.

Inside, all of the new Porsche 911 GTS models get a dose of technology mixed in with some high-end sport. The stopwatch from the standard Sport Chrono Package sits front-and-center and works alongside the Porsche Track Precision App that tracks driving data and timing on smartphones. Driver and passenger are held in place by standard Sport Seats Plus with GTS logos proudly worn in the headrests. Unique stitching with leather and Alcantara are worn by the seats while the latter is featured on the standard GT Sport steering wheel, gearshift, and arm rest. An anodized brushed aluminum trim with black finish is featured throughout the cabin to complement the new exterior design elements.

All of the new 2017 Porsche 911 GTS models are currently available for order with deliveries starting in April. The MSRP ranges from $119,000 for the 911 Carrera GTS up to $138,200 for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4 GTS.

Porsche 911 GTS Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Flat-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 450 at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 405 lb-ft. from 2,150 to 5,000 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-60 mph: 3.4 seconds (Carrera 4 GTS Coupe with PDK)

Top Speed: 193 mph (Carrera GTS Coupe with manual transmission)

Porsche 911 GTS Gallery

Source: Porsche

Which of the five new Porsche 911 GTS models is your favorite?