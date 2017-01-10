Aftermarket Tuning News

Featured Fitment: Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

Posted on

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

Made for a Bull.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce is the pinnacle of the model line and is clearly dedicated to performance. Everything from the aerodynamics to the engine is built to go fast, while its angles create an utterly stunning shape. Vossen teamed up with the Novitec Group to create a wheel specifically for this beast and it fits like a glove.

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

Both Novitec and Vossen share a passion for the hardcore Lamborghini Aventador SV, and it’s easy to see why. The instantly-recognizable V-12 exotic was the perfect way for the two brands to collaborate with a stunning set of forged wheels that take the Aventador SV one step further.

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

The two brands collaborated to create the new Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 forged wheels. The six-spoke wheels were designed after the exotic jagged lines and sharp angles of the Aventador SV’s fierce body. Each chiseled spoke splits into two spokes as it meets the outer edge of the step-lip wheel. A slight concave depth is apparent from the front to the rear, adding to the NV1 wheel’s dynamic look.

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

Each wheel is designed for maximum strength while keeping weight to a minimum. The Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 wheels boast a center-locking mechanism at the hub that reduces rotating mass compared to traditional hardware.

For this sinister black Novitec Torado-modified Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV, the Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 wheels were installed in a staggered 9.0 x 20 front and 13.0 x 21 rear fitment. This powerful setup and its Gloss Black finish has an eye-catching look but looks right at home on the potent V-12 bull.

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels

This collaboration between two aftermarket brands has led to an automotive match made in heaven.

Or in this case, hell.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce
Wheels: Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 20
Rear Wheels: 13.0 x 21

Lamborghini Aventador SV with Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 Wheels Gallery

Source: Vossen

Do you like these Vossen Novitec X Vossen Forged NV1 wheels on this Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV?

Comments

