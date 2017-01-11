Car Videos

This guy thinks he can get More Girls in a McLaren than the Owner

Posted on

McLaren 650S Women Reaction

You can’t help but laugh.

We’ve seen some pretty crazy reactions from people towards super cars and their owners. McLaren 650S Spider owner, the.leviathan, has been on the front lines, showing us just a few of the crazy things that people will do, but this one takes the cake and is quite comical (and NSFW).

While going out for a drive in the 650S Spider in Toronto, the.leviathan was approached at an intersection by a man who, suggested that they swap spots and see who can “get the most women” as we will put it.

McLaren 650S Women Reaction

The man is pretty persistent and even though he says he is just joking around, tries his best to get the.leviathan to agree to his proposed challenge.

Of course, the video is also filled with other, good reactions from pedestrians walking and driving by, but this just goes to show that being a super car owner is a very interesting experience.

(NSFW Warning)

Source: the.leviathan

Is this the craziest reaction you’ve ever heard with a super car?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
577
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
502
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
481
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
457
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
452
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S Wimmer RST 911 Turbo S
444
Aftermarket Tuning News

Wimmer RST goes All-Out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S
Porsche XMas Porsche XMas
444
Features

Gifts for the Gearhead
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
440
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
429
Ferrari

Ferrari Marks 50 Years in Japan with the Exclusive J50
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
409
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
To Top