Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

Taking custom to the next level.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is stunning in its own right. It has a classic Italian wedge-shape design with a sharp-edged angular body that is nothing short of striking. And while it’s a relatively rare exotic in its own right, this Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with custom-tailored ADV.1 PML101 Track Spec CS wheels takes that exclusivity to a whole new level.

Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

The Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario sets itself apart from the eye-catching model range visually and emotionally. A limited range of colors were available while a more efficient aerodynamic package that includes larger air intakes, a bigger diffuser, and more adds a distinguished and confident look. The 6.5-liter V-12 engine produces 710 horsepower as opposed to the 691-horsepower output of the standard model, because more is better.

Only 100 models were made to celebrate the 50th birthday of Automobili Lamborghini, and this model with ADV.1 PML101 Track Spec CS Series wheels is a one-of-one.

Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

This two-tone V-12 exotic was equipped with a new set of ADV.1 PML101 Track Spec CS Series wheels that are built using the brand’s private design option. These one-of-a-kind multi-piece forged wheels feature five sets of twin spokes and a step lip with exposed hardware. The complexity and detail of the ADV.1 PML101 Track Spec CS Series wheels matches the design and high-end power of the limited-edition Aventador perfectly.

Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

In this build completed by MC Customs in Miami, FL, the Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario was equipped with the ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series wheels in a powerful 10.0 x 21 front and 13.0 x 22 rear staggered setup with a slight concave at the rear. The centers boast a Gunmetal color that matches the carbon fiber aerodynamic package while each of the lips sport a contrasting Polished Aluminum with Clear Coat finish.

Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series Wheels

In the world of unique exotics, this Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series wheels stands out with ease as a one-of-a-kind V-12 beauty.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario
Wheels: ADV.1 PML 101 Track Spec CS Series
Wheel Finish: Gunmetal wheel center, Polished Aluminum with Clear Coat lips
Front Wheels: 10.0 x 21
Rear Wheels: 13.0 x 22

Lamborghini Aventador LP720-4 50th Anniversario with ADV.1 PML 101 Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Fitment Credit: MC Customs

