Speed-Buster Turns up the new Audi S5 to 420 HP!

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5

Taking advantage of the new turbo.

The newest Audi S5 is something that a lot of enthusiasts will enjoy. The supercharged engine that powered the previous-generation model has been swapped out for a turbocharged engine that packs even more tuning potential. Although it’s just hitting showroom floors, the team at Speed-Buster have whipped up a new Chiptuning-Box that unleashes some fun.

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5

For the newest Audi S5, the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 was swapped out for a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that produces 354 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque right from the factory. That’s a bit more than its supercharged predecessor, along with a bit more potential.

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5

Speed-Buster developed a new auxiliary plug-and-play Chiptuning-Box for the new Audi S5 that utilizes the latest microprocessor technology to increase power. The box processes data gathered by sensors, alters it in real-time, then sends it to the factory ECU to be used. Not only does the Chiptuning-Box increase power but it also reduces fuel consumption.

After the Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box was installed, power rises by 66 horsepower and 70 lb-ft. of torque, all the way up to 420 horsepower and 439 lb-ft. of torque. That’s getting into RS territory with a basic plug-and-play unit.

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5

The new Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box costs just 699 euros and comes with a bespoke wiring harness with OE connectors. It’s also backed by a two-year engine warranty.

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5 Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 3.0 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-6
Aspiration: Turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 420 / 309 kW
Maximum Torque: 439 lb-ft. / 595 Nm
-Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box

Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box Audi S5 Gallery

Source: Speed-Buster

Are you happy with 420-HP in the new Audi S5 with the Speed-Buster Chiptuning-Box upgrade?

