Want to see the Pagani Huayra BC in Action? Here ya Go!

We’re drooling over this car.

The Pagani Huayra is more than enough to satisfy pretty much any driver’s need for speed. The Pagani Huayra BC is the car that takes everything to an extreme level that very few can actually take full advantage of. Regardless, it’s a beautiful exotic and this is video of it showing it all off.

The Pagani Huayra BC comes packed with a more potent 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that produces 739 bhp and 737 lb-ft. of torque. It also tips the scales at just 2,685 lbs., dry thanks to advanced lightweight materials. It’s more aerodynamic, more focused, and the very definition of a hyper car.

This Huayra BC was caught speeding around the Pagani factory in Italy spitting out blue flames and showing just how fast it can accelerate. It’s utterly glorious and worth a watch.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you think that you could handle the 739 bhp, lightweight Pagani Huayra BC?