Car Videos

Want to see the Pagani Huayra BC in Action? Here ya Go!

Posted on

Pagani Huayra BC

We’re drooling over this car.

The Pagani Huayra is more than enough to satisfy pretty much any driver’s need for speed. The Pagani Huayra BC is the car that takes everything to an extreme level that very few can actually take full advantage of. Regardless, it’s a beautiful exotic and this is video of it showing it all off.

Pagani Huayra BC

The Pagani Huayra BC comes packed with a more potent 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that produces 739 bhp and 737 lb-ft. of torque. It also tips the scales at just 2,685 lbs., dry thanks to advanced lightweight materials. It’s more aerodynamic, more focused, and the very definition of a hyper car.

This Huayra BC was caught speeding around the Pagani factory in Italy spitting out blue flames and showing just how fast it can accelerate. It’s utterly glorious and worth a watch.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you think that you could handle the 739 bhp, lightweight Pagani Huayra BC?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
583
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
510
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
491
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
465
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
461
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
Porsche XMas Porsche XMas
450
Features

Gifts for the Gearhead
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
449
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
Ferrari J50 Ferrari J50
433
Ferrari

Ferrari Marks 50 Years in Japan with the Exclusive J50
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
416
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
Cars & Coffee Monaco Ferraris Cars & Coffee Monaco Ferraris
407
Car Videos

Let’s watch some Italian Exotics Tear it up!
To Top