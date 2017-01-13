Aftermarket Tuning News

Vorsteiner Shows off a few of their BMW M4 GTS Goodies

Posted on

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

Adding a custom touch to the limited-edition model.

Only 700 examples of the BMW M4 GTS were made and each one carried a hefty price tag. It’s easy to see why as well, with the all the motorsport goodies packed into the two-door coupe. Vorsteiner decided to take things up a notch with some aero and wheels that transforms the look of the sports car and has us craving some track time.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

The commanding and focused BMW M4 GTS creates quite the visual impact right from the factory line thanks to its carbon fiber aerodynamics. A large adjustable rear spoiler sits prominently while larger air vents and a spoiler lip at the front optimizes airflow and improves stability. It’s clearly designed for the track, and Vorsteiner made it even better.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

Sitting below the massive rear spoiler wing is a new Vorsteiner M4 VRS GTS diffuser. The setup integrates the factory quad exhaust system and includes three fins that sit between the exhaust outlets. The VRS GTS diffuser attaches to the bottom of the bumper starting behind the wheels and matches the design language of the rear vents.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

The new rear diffuser adds a muscular appearance to the BMW M4 GTS, which is further accentuated by a new set of Vorsteiner V-FF 106 wheels. These flow forged alloy wheels feature five spokes that split at the hub and extend to the outer barrel with a slight concave to create an athletic look.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

On the BMW M4 GTS, these Vorsteiner V-FF 106 flow forged wheels were installed in a 9.5 x 19 ET22 front and 10.5 x 19 ET34 rear setup. A smooth Carbon Graphite finish matches the Frozen Dark Grey Metallic body of the sports car perfectly for a dominating presence.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS

While it’s not a full-on modification program, the new Vorsteiner V-FF 106 wheels and GTS rear diffuser make this BMW M4 GTS even more exciting than before.

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS Specifications

Vehicle: BMW M4 GTS
Wheels: Vorsteiner V-FF 106 Flow Forged
Wheel Finish: Carbon Graphite
Front Wheels: 9.5 x 19 ET22
Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 19 ET34
Aerodynamics: VRS GTS rear diffuser

Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS Gallery

Source: Vorsteiner

Do you like the new look of this Vorsteiner BMW M4 GTS?

