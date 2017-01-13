Watch this Porsche 911 GT2 Set a New World Record

Eight-second Monster.

The Porsche 911 GT2 is an utterly absurd car. Instead of the all-wheel drive system clawing at the asphalt like the 911 Turbo models, only the rear wheels are being driven by the hardcore twin-turbocharged flat-six.

Now, take that insane drivetrain and add even more power. The ES2XXX 997 GT2 is what you get, and it can set world records. It can also put you into a wall really easily if you’re not incredibly skilled.

At the drag strip, EKanooRacing’s ES2XXX 997 GT2 threw down the power and set a world record for the fastest and quickest Porsche in the ¼-mile with an 8.14-second run at 296.25 km/h (184.08 mph) with Mohammed Zainalabedin behind the wheel.

Not only does it sound diabolical, but its performance is too!

Source: EKanooRacingTV YouTube

Would you be able to handle the absurd power and performance of this ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2?