Car Videos

Watch this Porsche 911 GT2 Set a New World Record

Posted on

EKanooRacing ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2

Eight-second Monster.

The Porsche 911 GT2 is an utterly absurd car. Instead of the all-wheel drive system clawing at the asphalt like the 911 Turbo models, only the rear wheels are being driven by the hardcore twin-turbocharged flat-six.

EKanooRacing ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2

Now, take that insane drivetrain and add even more power. The ES2XXX 997 GT2 is what you get, and it can set world records. It can also put you into a wall really easily if you’re not incredibly skilled.

At the drag strip, EKanooRacing’s ES2XXX 997 GT2 threw down the power and set a world record for the fastest and quickest Porsche in the ¼-mile with an 8.14-second run at 296.25 km/h (184.08 mph) with Mohammed Zainalabedin behind the wheel.

Not only does it sound diabolical, but its performance is too!

Source: EKanooRacingTV YouTube

Would you be able to handle the absurd power and performance of this ES2XXX 997 Porsche 911 GT2?

