Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Wheels

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

Verde Villain.

Lamborghinis are known for their flash and dazzle and while their design is sharp, jagged, and exotic, so are the colors. This Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is just one example. The deep, four-layer paint adds to the aura of the machine and makes it stand out. This Verde Mantis Huracan also has the added benefit of some new carbon fiber goodies and a fresh set of ADV.1 wheels thanks to The Auto Art in Illinois.

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

This Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 puts its power on full visual display through the new exterior modifications. The 5.2-liter, V-10 engine sitting behind the cabin produces 602 horsepower and is capable of sending the super car to 62 mph from rest in a mere 2.8 seconds thanks to its all-wheel drive system and lightning-fast dual-clutch gearbox.

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

But the visual upgrades easily steal the show. To start things off, the exterior features a new carbon fiber aerodynamic package installed by The Auto Art by request of the owner. The kit includes a lightweight front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a dynamic gooseneck wing siting proudly atop the rear. The kid not only improves airflow to the brakes and radiators but reduces lift and generates downforce for better overall stability.

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

With the new carbon fiber aero kit accentuating the sharp lines of the super car, The Auto Art shifted their focus to the new set of ADV.1 Wheels. Here, they installed a set of ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels with their angular five double-spoke design with step lips. The multi-piece forged wheels also boast a step up with the spokes reaching the outer edge, and a slight concave that progresses from front to rear.

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

For this Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, the ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels were installed in an 8.5 x 20 front and 10.5 x 20 rear setup, creating a powerful driving statement. That statement is driven home thanks to the custom-tailored Liquid Gloss Black center finish with contrasting Polished Red finish on the lips. The eye-catching colors are part of ADV.1’s premium finish offerings and showcase the virtually limitless array of options available to customers. As an added touch, both side mirrors were given the same finish as the wheels along with the front inserts, roof pillars, and side sills.

Verde Mantis Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels by The Auto Art

If it’s heads you’re looking to turn, this Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels by The Auto Art is the perfect place to start.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
Wheels: ADV005 M.V2 SL Series forged alloy
Wheel Finish: Custom Liquid Gloss Black center with Polished Red lip
Front Wheels: 8.5 x 20
Rear Wheels: 10.5 x 20

Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1
Fitment Credit: The Auto Art

Do you like the design of this Lamborghini Huracan with ADV005 M.V2 SL Series wheels?

