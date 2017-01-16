Car Videos

This Porsche 911 Turbo Accidentally Hit a Squirrel

Porsche 911 Turbo hits Squirrel

Poor little guy.

One of the worst things to happen while driving is to hit another living thing by accident. Oftentimes animals are the ones to dart out into the road, unaware of the impending dangers. It’s always unexpected and never usually ends well for either party.

During a photo shoot and video session this custom Porsche 911 Turbo was doing some acceleration runs when a squirrel decided to dart out in front of the super car.

Porsche 911 Turbo hits Squirrel

The Porsche had hit about 100 mph when the squirrel decided to run out into the road quickly. The driver of the 911 Turbo attempted to stop to avoid hitting the little guy, but at that speed, they just couldn’t in time.

Unfortunately, the squirrel didn’t survive. Turns out that it was the end of the road for him. Poor guy.

Source: BrianZuk

How bad do you feel for the poor little squirrel that got nailed by this Porsche 911 Turbo?

Comments

