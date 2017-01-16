Car Videos

Here’s Two Cat-less Ferrari F40s because They Sound Nice

Posted on

Cat-Less Ferrari F40 Exhaust Sounds

Snap, crackle, pop!

Who doesn’t love a good Ferrari F40 exhaust note, right? Well, we’ve got a bit of a treat for you: not one, but TWO Ferrari F40s with no catalytic converters making some amazing noises.

The twin-turbocharged V-8 sounds amazing, even with catalytic converters muffling their sound, but taking the emission-destroying metal off makes the F40 sound even better.

Cat-Less Ferrari F40 Exhaust Sounds

At a car show and on some roads, NM2255 Car HD Videos was able to capture two of these cat-less beasts making sweet, sassy noises with crackling backfires that make us feel all tingly inside.

Sit back, turn up the volume, and enjoy!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you like the sweet, sassy sounds of these cat-less Ferrari F40s?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
609
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
532
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
529
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
485
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
479
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
467
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
438
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
Fostla RS5 Fostla RS5
405
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Makes the Audi RS5 a Matte Chrome Monster
Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels
381
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels
BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10 BMW 1M Coupe with BMW S85 V10
380
BMW

The world needs more BMW 1M Coupes with S85 V-10s!
To Top