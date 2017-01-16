Here’s Two Cat-less Ferrari F40s because They Sound Nice

Snap, crackle, pop!

Who doesn’t love a good Ferrari F40 exhaust note, right? Well, we’ve got a bit of a treat for you: not one, but TWO Ferrari F40s with no catalytic converters making some amazing noises.

The twin-turbocharged V-8 sounds amazing, even with catalytic converters muffling their sound, but taking the emission-destroying metal off makes the F40 sound even better.

At a car show and on some roads, NM2255 Car HD Videos was able to capture two of these cat-less beasts making sweet, sassy noises with crackling backfires that make us feel all tingly inside.

Sit back, turn up the volume, and enjoy!

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Do you like the sweet, sassy sounds of these cat-less Ferrari F40s?