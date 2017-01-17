Sexy satin red sports sedan.
When it comes to prestigious brutality, there’s nothing like a Mercedes-Benz AMG model. Up and down the AMG model lineup, there’s a dedication to class and luxury with a heart-pounding muscular flair slamming the asphalt. That’s exactly the case with the W212 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, and R1 Motorsport took full advantage of its character with some new styling and Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series forged wheels.
The tried-and-true E-Class was transformed into a monster at the hands of AMG. Here, a 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine built entirely by hand produces an asphalt-shattering 549 horsepower and 530 lb-ft. of torque. That’s more than enough to put a smile on any driver’s face, and the team at R1 Motorsport put that character on full display.
To start things off, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG was given a full satin red wrap across the entire body. Contrasting black badges, aerodynamics, door handles, and front grille adds to the devilish aura of the V-8 sports sedan.
But the focal point of this E63 AMG is its new Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels. The three-piece, deep concave forged wheels have weight-reduced floating spoke ends, backpad pocketing, and lightweight step-lip rim halves all in the name of performance. The lower weight means better overall performance and a lot more fun for drivers.
This Satin Red beauty was outfitted with the new Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels in a wide 9.0 x 21 front and 11.0 x 21 rear setup. Each wheel sports a 600-grit polished Carbon Bronze color with a matte clear face and gloss clear lip finish complemented by 50/50 Black Titanium hardware.
After the Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels fitment and new styling, this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG by R1 Motorsport is ready to show off what’s under the hood.
Fitment Specifications
Vehicle: W212 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG
Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series three-piece alloy
Wheel Finish: 600-Grit Polished Carbon Bronze (Matte Clear Face/Gloss Clear Lip)
Front Wheels: 9.0 x 21
Rear Wheels: 11.0 x 21
Wheel Options: 50/50 RAU Titanium Hardware
Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels Gallery
Source: Brixton Forged
Fitment Credit: R1 Motorsport