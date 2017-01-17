Sexy satin red sports sedan.

When it comes to prestigious brutality, there’s nothing like a Mercedes-Benz AMG model. Up and down the AMG model lineup, there’s a dedication to class and luxury with a heart-pounding muscular flair slamming the asphalt. That’s exactly the case with the W212 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, and R1 Motorsport took full advantage of its character with some new styling and Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series forged wheels.

The tried-and-true E-Class was transformed into a monster at the hands of AMG. Here, a 5.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 engine built entirely by hand produces an asphalt-shattering 549 horsepower and 530 lb-ft. of torque. That’s more than enough to put a smile on any driver’s face, and the team at R1 Motorsport put that character on full display.

To start things off, the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG was given a full satin red wrap across the entire body. Contrasting black badges, aerodynamics, door handles, and front grille adds to the devilish aura of the V-8 sports sedan.

But the focal point of this E63 AMG is its new Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels. The three-piece, deep concave forged wheels have weight-reduced floating spoke ends, backpad pocketing, and lightweight step-lip rim halves all in the name of performance. The lower weight means better overall performance and a lot more fun for drivers.

This Satin Red beauty was outfitted with the new Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels in a wide 9.0 x 21 front and 11.0 x 21 rear setup. Each wheel sports a 600-grit polished Carbon Bronze color with a matte clear face and gloss clear lip finish complemented by 50/50 Black Titanium hardware.

After the Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels fitment and new styling, this Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG by R1 Motorsport is ready to show off what’s under the hood.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: W212 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

Wheels: Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series three-piece alloy

Wheel Finish: 600-Grit Polished Carbon Bronze (Matte Clear Face/Gloss Clear Lip)

Front Wheels: 9.0 x 21

Rear Wheels: 11.0 x 21

Wheel Options: 50/50 RAU Titanium Hardware

Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with Brixton Forged WR3 Wheels Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Fitment Credit: R1 Motorsport

Do you like this Satin Red Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG with Brixton Forged WR3 Targa Series wheels?