Oh Boy, the Rimac Concept_One Just Beat a Bugatti Veyron

Passing of the torch?

As much as all of you automotive enthusiasts driven by combustion don’t want to admit, electric vehicles are the way of the future. It’s even the case when it comes to super cars, and the Croatian-built, all-electric Rimac Concept_One is showing us how bright the future can be.

To show just how fast the new Rimac Concept_One really is, the team at Wilton Classic & Supercar decided to put it up against the legendary Bugatti Veyron. Even though the Veyron has been replaced by the newer Chiron, it can still accelerate and reach a higher speed than almost every car on the market today.

The Veyron is a serious contender in terms of power and performance with its quad-turbocharged W-16 engine producing 987 bhp in standard, non-special-edition form. But the Rimac Concept_One has 1,088 horsepower going to all four wheels instantly, and a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds – right around where the standard Veyron is.

But during this cold Croatian morning, the Rimac Concept_One showed that it’s the real deal in terms of acceleration by beating the Veyron in a quarter-mile drag race. Right off the bat, the instant power on tap to all four wheels grabs the pavement and launches it ahead of the Veyron. In the end, the Bugatti slowly catches up to the Concept_One and likely would’ve beat it in a longer race, but it still shows just how fast and powerful the future is with the Concept_One.

Source: Wilton Classic & Supercar YouTube

Do you think the time of the gasoline super car coming to an end after seeing the Rimac Concept_One beat a Bugatti Veyron?