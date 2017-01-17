Bugatti

Oh Boy, the Rimac Concept_One Just Beat a Bugatti Veyron

Posted on

Rimac Concept_One vs Bugatti Veyron

Passing of the torch?

As much as all of you automotive enthusiasts driven by combustion don’t want to admit, electric vehicles are the way of the future. It’s even the case when it comes to super cars, and the Croatian-built, all-electric Rimac Concept_One is showing us how bright the future can be.

To show just how fast the new Rimac Concept_One really is, the team at Wilton Classic & Supercar decided to put it up against the legendary Bugatti Veyron. Even though the Veyron has been replaced by the newer Chiron, it can still accelerate and reach a higher speed than almost every car on the market today.

Rimac Concept_One vs Bugatti Veyron

The Veyron is a serious contender in terms of power and performance with its quad-turbocharged W-16 engine producing 987 bhp in standard, non-special-edition form. But the Rimac Concept_One has 1,088 horsepower going to all four wheels instantly, and a 0-62 mph acceleration time of just 2.8 seconds – right around where the standard Veyron is.

But during this cold Croatian morning, the Rimac Concept_One showed that it’s the real deal in terms of acceleration by beating the Veyron in a quarter-mile drag race. Right off the bat, the instant power on tap to all four wheels grabs the pavement and launches it ahead of the Veyron. In the end, the Bugatti slowly catches up to the Concept_One and likely would’ve beat it in a longer race, but it still shows just how fast and powerful the future is with the Concept_One.

Source: Wilton Classic & Supercar YouTube

Do you think the time of the gasoline super car coming to an end after seeing the Rimac Concept_One beat a Bugatti Veyron?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
612
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
538
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
532
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
491
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
485
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
471
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
444
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
Fostla RS5 Fostla RS5
409
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Makes the Audi RS5 a Matte Chrome Monster
Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting
390
Audi

It’s time for some Canadian Snow Drifting!
Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels
385
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels
To Top