Watch these Sports Cars have some Fun in a Monaco Tunnel!

The best way to leave a car meet.

There’s a lot of money in Monaco. Scratch that, there’s piles and piles of money in Monaco and the people there love to show off their sports cars, exotics, and custom cars. So, whenever there is a car show/meet, you’re guaranteed to see some pretty exciting vehicles.

Especially when there’s a tunnel nearby.

While the actual car show was pretty entertaining, the best part was when they all left by launching hard in the tunnel. Ferrari, McLaren, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz were all represented here and left their rubber signatures on the pavement as they filled the air with their lovely sounds.

Here’s the full list of participants:

Customized BMW M4 F82 with Fi-Exhaust

Mercedes C63 S AMG W205

Ferrari 458 Italia

2x BMW M3 F80 with straight pipes

Modified BMW M6 F12 with custom exhaust

2x McLaren 12C

BMW M5 F10 with custom exhaust

BMW M5 E60 with Eisenmann exhaust

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Which one of these sports cars was your favorite to watch shred some rubber in this Monaco tunnel?