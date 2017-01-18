Car Videos

Watch these Sports Cars have some Fun in a Monaco Tunnel!

Posted on

Sports Car Launches Monaco Tunnel

The best way to leave a car meet.

There’s a lot of money in Monaco. Scratch that, there’s piles and piles of money in Monaco and the people there love to show off their sports cars, exotics, and custom cars. So, whenever there is a car show/meet, you’re guaranteed to see some pretty exciting vehicles.

Sports Car Launches Monaco Tunnel

Especially when there’s a tunnel nearby.

While the actual car show was pretty entertaining, the best part was when they all left by launching hard in the tunnel. Ferrari, McLaren, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz were all represented here and left their rubber signatures on the pavement as they filled the air with their lovely sounds.

Here’s the full list of participants:
Customized BMW M4 F82 with Fi-Exhaust
Mercedes C63 S AMG W205
Ferrari 458 Italia
2x BMW M3 F80 with straight pipes
Modified BMW M6 F12 with custom exhaust
2x McLaren 12C
BMW M5 F10 with custom exhaust
BMW M5 E60 with Eisenmann exhaust

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos YouTube

Which one of these sports cars was your favorite to watch shred some rubber in this Monaco tunnel?

Comments

Recommended for you

Fan Faves

Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust Ferrari F 333 SP Exhaust
617
Car Videos

Bask in the Glory of a Ferrari F 333 SP Racing Daytona at Night!
Aventador S Aventador S
544
Lamborghini

The new Lamborghini Aventador S takes things to the Next Level
Audi S7 MD700 Audi S7 MD700
540
Aftermarket Tuning News

M&D Exclusive Cardesign Turns the Audi S7 into an MD700 World Beater
Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione Ferrari SP 275 rw competizione
500
Ferrari

The new Ferrari SP275 rw competizione is a One-Off Classic
Agera R ADV.1 Wheels Agera R ADV.1 Wheels
489
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Koenigsegg Agera R on ADV5.2 M.V1 Monoblock CS Wheels
VOS Performance Huracan Spyder VOS Performance Huracan Spyder
482
Aftermarket Tuning News

VOS Performance gives the Huracan Spyder a Sharper Edge
AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23 AMG S63 Coupe PUR RS23
453
Featured Fitment

Featured Fitment: Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe with PUR RS23 Wheels
Fostla RS5 Fostla RS5
417
Aftermarket Tuning News

Fostla Makes the Audi RS5 a Matte Chrome Monster
Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting Daily Driven Exotics Snow Drifting
397
Audi

It’s time for some Canadian Snow Drifting!
Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels Ferrari 488 GTB ADV.1 Wheels
392
ADV.1

Featured Fitment: Ferrari 488 GTB with ADV15R Track Spec CS Wheels
To Top